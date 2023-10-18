The winger was injured in training with Nigeria. Upon returning to Milanello, the tests highlighted the muscle damage

Tile for Stefano Pioli in view of the hot week that awaits Milan, on the pitch on Sunday evening at San Siro with Juventus, on Wednesday at the Parco dei Principi in the Champions League with PSG and on Sunday 29th at Maradona with Napoli. The Milan coach will have to do without Samuel Chukwueze, who has already returned to Milanello, where he underwent medical tests. A month’s break is expected, the Devil will therefore have him available again after the next international break.

Chukweuze was injured in training with Nigeria, suffering a left hamstring injury which prevented him from taking part in the match against Mozambique. The return of the remaining national teams, however, is expected in the next 48 hours.