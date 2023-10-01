Suara.com – A series of accidents was reported to have occurred on the Semarang-Solo Toll Road on Saturday, September 30 2023, at 11.19 WIB. What is the chronology of this Semarang toll road accident?

It is known that the Semarang toll road accident involved up to six vehicles. The following is complete information regarding the chronology, victims and treatment.

Chronology and causes of the Semarang toll road accident

According to a written statement from PT Trans Marga Jateng (TMJ), the toll road operator, this accident was caused by a lack of anticipation by the A 7870 KC bus driver who did not maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of him.

When we arrived at the scene, there was narrowing of the lane due to road work at KM 422+300 B.

The bus then hit the Honda Freed B 2292 FME car in front of it. As a result, Freed’s car hit the side of the Honda CRV B 2557 BJF which then hit the B 9069 CEN trontoon truck.

From behind, the bus was followed by a Mazda AD 1759 D which was hit by a Toyota Hiace D 7090 VC.

Victims and losses from toll road accidents in Semarang

Of the six vehicles involved in the accident, the Honda Freed car suffered the worst damage with the rear and front body destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Honda CRV and Toyota Hiace also suffered damage to the front and rear bodies. Meanwhile, the bus, Mazda and tow truck only suffered minor damage.

In this accident, there were no fatalities. However, five people in the Honda Freed car suffered minor injuries to their hands, feet and head.

They were then referred to Banyumanik 2 Hospital, Semarang City for medical treatment. Apart from that, there was one elderly person who experienced shock due to this accident.

Handling and warnings about toll accidents in Semarang

After receiving information about this accident, PT TMJ Mobile Customer Service officers immediately evacuated the vehicles involved.

Apart from that, the Semarang Police also went to the location to control traffic and carry out an investigation of the crime scene.

PT TMJ appealed to all toll road users to always ensure that their vehicles are in prime condition, have sufficient electronic money balance, and fill up with fuel before starting the journey.

Apart from that, toll road users are also asked to obey the applicable rules, be careful when driving, and rest in the places provided if they feel tired.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri