In a case release held at the South Jakarta Metro Police today, AKBP Bintoro explained the chronology of the beating carried out by Vadel Badjideh. Together with two other perpetrators named MBB alias Martin and BMB alias Bintang.

Vadel Badjideh, dancer and lover of Nikita Mirzani’s daughter Lolly, has just been arrested by the police after beating up a member of the Indonesian Army’s Babinsa named Alex Edison and two of his brothers.

Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for South Jakarta Police, AKBP Bintoro, said that Vadel Badjideh was arrested on Thursday (12/10/2023) at his residence in the Pesanggrahan area, South Jakarta.

Initially Martin collided with the victim which caused an argument between them. Not satisfied with just arguing, Martin then called Vadel and Bintang to gang up on Alex together.

“The chronology began when the victim was riding a motorbike, then passed the perpetrator, Martin. And accidentally almost got hit, resulting in a verbal altercation,” said AKBP Bintoro when met at the South Jakarta Metro Police, Monday (16/10/2023).

“And then the person concerned came to the victim. Not alone, but he (Martin) brought two of his friends (Vadel and Bintang). So the number was three people and intimidated and abused the victim,” said AKBP Bintoro.

It is said that Alex Edison suffered bruises on his body after being beaten. The TNI member has also done a post-mortem at Sunyoto Hospital. It is predicted that the results will come out tomorrow, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

On the other hand, Vadel Badjideh and two of his friends were charged under Article 170 of the Criminal Code concerning Persecution which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

