Set in 1970s France, Chronicle of the Silentdeveloped by Pierre Feuille Studio, will see players take on the role of Eugène Faurya novice private investigator tasked with solving the strange and peculiar case of Victor Dousvalon, a stubborn old history professor who has shrouded his life in secrecy.

Budding investigators will have to think on their feet to solve this delicate mystery; they not only follow leads, but also their intuition as they question witnesses, uncovering falsehoods and digging through documents in an attempt to break the decades-old silence and lies. The demo features the game’s opening, in which Eugène dives headfirst into the strange case, meeting a colorful cast of characters as he begins his investigation on the streets of Meriadeck, Bordeaux. The demo is available for this link.

