Christopher Nolan should make the movie he was afraid to make. The filmmaker’s success with Oppenheimer shows that he should return to the biographical film he was afraid to make. While biopics have long been popular, they have recently become a prominent trend in film. Films based on popular musical figures such as Elvis Presley or Freddie Mercury have received high praise. However, biopics have also succeeded on a variety of subjects, from actors to politicians to scientists. They are remarkable stories that are often unknown to the general public.

He Oppenheimer blockbuster, based on the scientist who created the atomic bomb, has led Christopher Nolan to further explore the biopic genre. This film has broken records by grossing almost a billion dollars worldwide. In fact, it has become the highest-grossing biographical film of all time. This achievement has led to a resurgence of interest in the famous director’s unrealized script about the life of Howard Hughes.

The movie about Howard Hughes that never saw the light of day

The script, inspired by Michael Drosnin’s book Citizen Hughes: The Power, the Money and the Madness, is based on the life of the billionaire Howard Hughes, one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century. Christopher Nolan wrote this script in the early 2000s. And, at the time, he considered Jim Carrey to be the ideal actor to play Howard Hughes. The filmmaker himself went so far as to state that Jim Carrey was “the only one who can really do what the role requires.”

In an interview that took place in 2007, Christopher Nolan mentioned that the script for the film about Howard Hughes was the best he had written up to that point. Although the life of this North American celebrity had already been filmed on several occasions, the script by the director of Interstellar would have been the first major biographical production about this historical figure at that time.

Howard Hughes’ life was complex and exciting, fitting perfectly with Nolan’s signature style of exploring human imperfections, philosophical problems, and scientific minds. However, Martin Scorsese beat Christopher Nolan to release The Aviator in 2004. Martin Scorsese’s film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, tells the true story of Howard Hughes’ career between the 1920s and 1940s.