If you are a fan of Nolan’s films, you will surely have noticed that the director usually has a certain preference for some actors specific. Her faces are repeated in many of her films quite blatantly, making her predilection for certain performers clear. Well, one of them will no longer appear in future Christopher productions and he has decided that it is time to hang up his boots.

Michael Caine, Nolan’s amulet, says goodbye to acting

He is one of the most emblematic British actors and a frequent face in Nolan’s films. In fact, we could well call it the director’s amulet and good old Christopher has had it in 8 of his films, which practically makes up his entire filmography. From Batman Begins in 2005 to Tenet in 2020, Michael Caine He has been present with more or less extensive roles, but always participating in the Londoner’s stories. So much so that even when did not appear in Oppenheimerthe director’s last released film, many wondered what had happened and Christopher Nolan had to clarify that he had not been able to join on this occasion – without giving more details – but that he was with them “in spirit.”

It will be the last time they ask him, yes. And Michael Caine has announced that he is retiring, retiring from the world of cinema. He announced this on BBC Radio’s Today programme: «I have been saying that I am going to retire. Well, now I will. (…) I realized that I had a movie in which I played the lead role and it got incredible reviews and that the only roles I will probably get now will be old men… And I thought: well, I better go with all this: what do I have? What to do to overcome this?«.

You have to go until 1956 to find the first cinematographic works of Caine, with Hell in Korea. In subsequent years his filmography would include The Italian Job, Children of Men and, as we noted, numerous Christopher Nolan films. Special mention deserves the Batman trilogy, in which the actor gave life to Alfred Pennyworth, giving the character a lot of charisma and at the same time endearingness.

Now, at 90 years old, he has decided that it is time to rest, especially while still enjoying good health and physical condition, to be able to enjoy a calmer life.

The most repeated actors in Nolan’s films

As we have said, Caine takes the cake but he is far from the only face that has frequently appeared with the director. Without going any further we have the great protagonist of his latest film, Cillian Murphywho before putting a face to the father of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer, has participated in 5 more Nolan films – he is the next in the ranking after Michael Caine.

Gary Oldmanfor example, has done so in four of them, while Tom Hardy, Morgan Freeman y Kenneth Branagh They carry three each. Christian Bale y Jeremy Theobald They have also been part of several films, so that each one has 4 participations in their career.

Curiously, there is only one woman on this particular list (Anne Hathaway, with two), something that Christopher Nolan has been criticizing for a long time, especially because he has never had a female protagonist who takes the lead in any of his films. What things.