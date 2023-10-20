Taylor Swift continues to triumph in the world of entertainment. And now Christopher Nolan is full of praise and admiration for the singer.

Over the course of 2023, the box office has witnessed a fascinating year. We have had films that have exceeded expectations and appealed to mass audiences in increasingly unexpected ways. After the furor caused by Barbie and Oppenheimer this summer, the latest success has been The Eras Tour. This is the filmed version of the American singer's worldwide concert tour. A premiere that has caused a catharsis within Hollywood.

This Taylor Swift concert movie has quickly become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. And it seems that Oppenheimer’s director, Christopher Nolan, has deep admiration for this achievement. During a recent roundtable that took place at the Municipal University of New York, the filmmaker highlighted the fact that the international artist has chosen to distribute the film directly through AMC Theaters. And he expressed hope that this marks a profound change in traditional film studio distribution in the future.

The paradigm shift in the film industry

“Our beloved Taylor Swift is about to teach a huge lesson to the studios,” Christopher Nolan stated bluntly. “Because her concert movie is not being distributed by the studios, but by a theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make a huge amount of money. And here is the key. Theatrical exhibition is a format and a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that is incredibly valuable. And if the studios don’t want it, someone else will. “It’s that simple.”

The renowned director Christopher Nolan thus highlights the courage and vision of Taylor Swift by choosing an unconventional path in the distribution of his hit concert film. By partnering with AMC Theaters, the singer has not only redefined the theatrical distribution landscape, but she has also reaffirmed the relevance and value of the cinematic experience in the current era.