Under the direction of Reginald Hudlin and with Eddie Murphy leading the cast, Christmas on Candy Cane Lane premieres in the Prime Video catalog on December 1, 2023.

Although there are still a couple of months left, Prime Video is preparing for the barrage of Christmas movies with Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, the new comedy family that stars Eddie Murphy (People like you, The King of Zamunda, I am Dolemite).

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of Christmas on Candy Cane Lanewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Prime Video prepares us for Christmas with the new Eddie Murphy movie

In this new family comedy, Eddie Murhpy plays a family man who is on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest.

After Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper to improve his chances of winning the contest, She casts a magic spell where the 12 days of Christmas come to life and wreak havoc throughout the city..

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

At the risk of ruining the holidays for your family, Chris, his wife Carol and their three children must race against time to break Pepper’s spell.fight twisted magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.

In addition to the trailer, Prime Video has shared the official poster of Christmas on Cancy Cane Lanewhich we leave you below.

Prime Video

Apart from Eddie Murphy, they make up the cast of the film Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Golpe a Wall Street, Pam & Tommy), Jillian Bell (Criminals in Sight, Tales of the Walking Dead), Danielle Pinnock (Tell It Like a Woman, Fantasmas), Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction, The Kids in the Hall), Robin Thede (The Drop), Chris Redd (Touching the sky) and Genneya Walton (Darby and the spirits).

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane premieres in the Prime Video catalog on December 1, 2023. What did you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.