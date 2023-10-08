Disney’s Wish movie will introduce us to the Magnificent King played by Chris Pine.

Entertainment giant Disney is determined to regain its place at the top of the box office, and to achieve this, it is working on exciting projects that have left fans eager. Among them, Wish stands out, a film that promises to be a success and which features the voices in its original version of Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose, Evan Peters and Alan Tudyk.

Jennifer Lee, Disney’s creative director of animation, has shared her emotions and expectations regarding Wish. Since the villainous role of Chris Pine, known for his participation in Wonder Woman and Star Trek, is one of the most intriguing aspects. Jennifer Lee talked about this villain and how he will evolve in the film.

He is a character that will surprise.

Chris Pine en Wish

From the initial perspective, Chris Pine’s Magnificent King is presented as a hero, but the film will explore a deeper emotional journey for his character, taking him down an unexpected path. Jennifer Lee highlighted the importance of this journey and the fundamental role of the actor in bringing the character to life. With his intelligence and musical abilities, he has enriched the role in an exceptional way.

After an unexpected setback with Strange World, Disney Animation has high expectations for Wish. The first rumors suggest that this musical adventure will be a resounding success. But they are also preparing Frozen 3.

Jennifer Lee will not direct the third installment of Frozen due to her executive commitments, but she has made it clear that she is deeply impressed by what she has seen so far. During the BFI London Film Festival, Lee mentioned that she is working with the creative team and that she is very excited about the project. Her commitment to the Frozen franchise, which she helped create, is evident, as she wrote the scripts for the first two films. Although she did not give specific details, her participation in the project is encouraging news for fans of the saga.

While Wish is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 22, 2023. It will be at that time when we will check the work that Chris Pine has done with the new Disney villain.

Meanwhile, the two installments of Frozen can be seen on Disney Plus with this link. But for now, there is no release date for the third installment.