The long-suffering Chris MacNeil will discover that evil can be defeated, but never completely defeated.

This Friday we have an appointment with the most cutting-edge horror cinema thanks to the necromancer of the classic sagas: David Gordon Greenwho already directed the revival of Halloween Night with Jamie Lee Curtis. This year, Green’s goal is also to bring back an iconic horror saga: The Exorcist.

The Exorcist: Believer gives the 1973 classic, directed by William Friedkina direct sequel that focuses on Chris MacNeilRegan’s mother, played by By Ellen Burstyn. Five decades have passed since her daughter was subjected to the demonic powers that nearly consumed her life.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

But the evil they thought they defeated never completely disappeared. Now, the demon has possessed not just one girl, but two: Angela y Katherine. The two friends get lost in the forest and, upon their return, they did not return alone.

Desperate and helpless, Angela’s father, Victor, will turn to the only person he knows who has had an experience similar to his: Chris MacNeil.

A reunion in the making in The Exorcist: Believer

With the film about to be released in theaters throughout Spain, we bring you a brief exclusive clip of The Exorcist: Believer where Chris MacNeil is going to have nods to his disturbing past.

Ellen Burstyn’s character’s encounter with Angela (Lidya Jewett) makes it clear that Chris is much more seasoned than she was five decades ago, although the demon also lets us see her reach with that engraving on the window frame.

The cast of The Exorcist: Believer completes it Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Raphael Sbarge, E.J. Bonilla, Antoni Corone y Norah Elin Murphy.

It will be this Friday, October 6 when The Exorcist: Believerdebuted in theaters in our country to try to reach the level of impact of the movie original or, at least, be a worthy sequel.