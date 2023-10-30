Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team coach, Bima Sakti, confirmed that one of the diaspora players, Chow-Yun Damanik, failed to play for Garuda Muda in the 2023 U-17 World Cup, 10 November to 2 December.

Bima Sakti said Chow, who was one of three diaspora players who attended the U-17 national team training camp in Germany with Welber Halim Jardim and Amar Rayhan Brkic, failed to play for Indonesia because of passport problems.

“Chow, the passport issue really takes time. His parents both have Swiss passports. Yes, his mother is Indonesian but already Swiss. If he has to get an Indonesian passport, I don’t know what it is. You have to let go of the Swiss one. “Because we can’t, I don’t know, maybe we can’t have two passports, right,” said Bima after finishing leading the U-17 national team training at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta, Monday, as published by Antara.

Bima Sakti, as the coach, also admitted that he was disappointed that Chow failed to strengthen Indonesia, especially as the player, according to him, had above average abilities and had bagged one goal with the U-17 national team when they lost the trial match against FC Koln U-17 with a score of 2-3.

“Yes, even though we really need him, he’s really good,” said Bima, expressing his disappointment because the player born in Yverdon los Bains, Switzerland, failed to defend Garuda Muda.

Based on the Transfermarkt page, Chow is a player who strengthens the Swiss club Lausanne U-17 in the U-17 Elite League. Chow has appeared seven times with 525 minutes played this season with Lausanne U-17.