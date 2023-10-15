loading…

A number of doctors and medical officers in Gaza Strip hospitals rejected Israel’s evacuation orders and chose to treat patients. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Despite threats Israel that their hospital would be bombed, the doctors in Al Awda, Gaza Strip continue to save lives.

Dr Nisreen al-Shorafa has only slept 10 hours over the past seven days.

The 30-year-old surgeon runs the emergency room at Al Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar, between Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, and he can’t remember a time when he had to work harder.

Dedicating himself completely to helping rescue survivors of Israel’s relentless bombing, he has pushed himself beyond what he thought he could do.

On Saturday, the hospital began receiving warning calls from the Israeli military. The message was clear and ominous: The hospital had to be evacuated because it was about to be bombed.

“I’m sure they (the Israeli army) were proud of themselves, threatening to bomb the hospital,” said resident nurse Asala al-Batsh.

“They insist that everyone and everything move. “All hospital personnel, all patients, including those in the ICU, and bodies in the morgue,” he added as quoted by Al Jazeera, Sunday (15/10/2023).

After trying to explain to the Israeli soldiers over the phone the inhumanity and impossibility of getting everyone out of the hospital and heading south, the team gave up.

“We decided not to go,” al-Shorafa said.