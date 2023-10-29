Also several decades ago, another of the best scary movies in history was released: The glow. Stankley Kubrick is behind this legendary feature film that takes us to the Overlook Hotel in Colorado where its protagonist will be in charge of maintaining the rooms while it remains closed and isolated. Based on the novel by Stephen King, another of the classics that never goes out of style and that will make you very scared.

To enjoy with family

Hocus Pocus, The Return of the Witches. One of the classics among the movies to watch with children on Halloween. Released in 1993, now we can see it again on Disney+ to a nostalgic film session. One of the best witch movies in which the protagonists are three of them who have been accidentally summoned 300 years later. They have been invoked 300 years later of having been turned into cats. Now they want to draw up a plan with which they will seek to be young forever but they must achieve it before dawn.

Another option also on Disney+ is The Maleficent Saga. The Maleficent Saga It is one of the best options if we want a Halloween movie session for the whole family. Two Maleficent movies to watch at Disney. Starring Angelina Jolie in 2014, it gives a different approach to the classic Sleeping Beauty and now the stepmother is the protagonist of the story. Maleficent, despite having cast a spell on Aurora As soon as he is born, he will realize that it is the girl who can finally achieve peace and he will do everything possible to achieve it. In addition, on Disney+ we can also see the continuation of this film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Angelina Jolie is also the protagonist of this spin-off in which the ties between stepmother and goddaughter, between evil and good, will be questioned again.

To watch with small children and babies

If you want them to become familiar at the party, there are special episodes that we can watch with children up to three or four years old where you will ensure that they are not afraid and that they enjoy getting to know each other. more about pumpkins and zombies. On Netflix you can watch the special “Centella: The Halloween Heroine” Centella is one of the original and exclusive Netflix drawings for preschool children. In this special 33-minute episode, the animated heroine enjoys the Halloween party but must confront Captain Fishbeard who is stealing all the candy.

Also on Netflix there is never a shortage of Super Monsters. They are short films or mini-movies of less than half an hour., themed episodes released every year in which the adorable characters from the Netflix series star in an adventure related to this holiday. If you don’t want to watch Halloween movies with children because they are still too young or don’t pay attention, these half-hour titles are designed to be watched with children of two, three, or four years old. They will teach us what Halloween is, the usual traditions or even look for show that you don’t have to be afraid beyond the costumes and the pumpkins.

For teens and tweens

For teens and preteens, one of the most popular sagas on Disney+ if you want a movie session with eleven or twelve year old preteens. Originally released on Disney Channel, The descendants They are the films that tell us the story of the children of the Disney classics. The villains and the heroes, their children, their legacy. Three films available that begin when Ben, the son of Beauty and the Beast, has power and decides to give four children of villains the opportunity to live in a nation without evil or danger. They will come out of their exile to show that peace is possible, that they can all live together.

In addition, on Disney+ you can also see Z-o-m-b-i-e-s y Z-o-m-b-i-e-s 2. If the Halloween and horror movie marathon is not with the little ones in the house, they may not want to see some of the previous animated films or other horror and Halloween films on this list. But there are vampire and zombie movies with the classic youthful air for preteens. Zombies, vampires and witches in high schools for a movie session with friends. Con aires a High School Musical but changing the humans for brain-eating kids in an institute. Specifically, it tells us the story of how the kids of Zombie City will start going to school with other normal humans thanks to a gadget that controls their desire to eat brains. This will mean that we are facing a different youth film but ideal for a Halloween movie session with those who are already bored with cartoons.

Cartoon

The classic that never goes out of style and that can never be missing on these dates is Nightmare Before Christmas. Released in 1993 but still, almost thirty years later, it is still a good idea. Jack Skellington wants to celebrate Christmas, He wants them to be in charge of preparing this party but it is very different from Halloween and everything indicates that it will be a catastrophe. Tradition and Christmas will be in danger for all the children of the world in this Tim Burton feature film that cannot be missing from any family movie session on Halloween.

Another option is Frankeween. Converted into a film after a short film released in the eighties, Frankeeweenie is another essential film that cannot be missing from this list. Based on this short film of the same name, in 2012 Disney and Tim Burton released the feature film version, which was nominated, among other awards, for Oscar for best animated film. We can see it in its entirety on Disney+ (recommended for ages six and up) and it tells the story of how Victor does a scientific experiment in order to get his dog Sparky back. He will be able to revive him but it doesn’t look like it did before, it doesn’t turn out as he expected.

To enjoy mythical sagas

Between the most mythical sagas we find Alien and it is one of the horror movies that we can see in its entirety on Disney+. Not only the original from 1979 but we can see all the ones that have come after, until 2017. The original film is one of the best works of science fiction and one of the best horror films that we can see on Disney Plus. It follows the Nostromo ship that returns to Earth with its occupants in a state of sleep but that you will receive a suspicious distress signal and will turn towards it. The signal was not a distress signal but a warning: a strange and dangerous creature attaches itself to a passenger and for two hours we will experience scenes that have become part of film culture.

Along with Alien, Predator is one of the best-known horror and science fiction franchises of the last twenty years. Released in the late 80s the original, Then all kinds of movies came, like this such as novels or video games until its latest release in 2018. All of them available on Disney Plus. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has been sent to rescue a kidnapped minister in Guatemala. But the biggest problem for this rescue team will not be the guerrilla group but a dangerous creature that watches them.

For the geekiest: LEGO Halloween

If you have some time for Halloween and want to enjoy a fun version full of humor, the mini-movie Chilling Tales of LEGO Star Wars It is the best option you can see. Only 48 minutes of a story that we can see on Disney+ from 2021 and that brings together the characters of the mythical galaxy saga to celebrate a special Halloween. Poe and BB-8 have just landed on the volcanic planet Mustafar and are going to go to Darth Vader’s castle to ask for help but there, visiting the place, they will live three terrifying and fun stories.

Also on HBO Max we can experience a LEGO Halloween. Lego Scooby Doo! Enchanted Hollywood is a film of just over an hour that will tell us how the popular dog and his gang will have to face all the movie monsters to rescue an old movie studio, Brickton Studios. With the usual humor of LEGO movies and ideal if we are looking for something short, entertaining and to enjoy with children without scaring them too much.

For a series marathon

If you want to spend the week or holiday watching series, there are many you can binge watch. On Netflix, The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best to watch in just a few hours. The Haunting of Hill House is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson and which tells the story of the Crain family with father, mother and five siblings. The Crains must return to the house where they lived twenty years ago and star in ten episodes in which past and present merge, in which we learn the story of each of their characters or the aftermath of what they experienced in a house full of shocks and terror.

Another essential option on Disney+ is to immerse ourselves in the seasons of American Horror Story. Every season, a scary story. Standalone seasons with between 3 and 13 episodes per season of about 40 or 50 minutes make it a perfect series to watch in a spooky marathon, with all the classic horror elements you would expect in a series. American Horror Story stories go deeper in everyday terrors and it does so with all kinds of natural, tense or supernatural elements.