A new flash offer comes to GAME and will only be available for a few days. You can now get discounted NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition.

Just one month after its launch, NBA 2K24 is on sale thanks to a new flash sale that you will only find in GAME and GAME.es stores. It’s time to take the opportunity to get your hands on some of the two editions on sale.

And, only until October 15 you can get NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition at a single price at GAME. NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition awaits you for 39.99 euros en PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, you can also take the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition and all its extra content for 54.99 for PS5, PS4 and Xbox consoles. This is everything that can be yours with this edition:

Everything included in the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition exclusive to GAME

100.000 VC (virtual game currency). MyTeam Content: 15,000 points, 2K24 Draft starter box, 10 promotional packs, Kobe Bryant’s Sapphire cover card, 1 pair of Diamond sneakers, 1 Ruby trainer, double EXP coin for 2 hours. My Career Content: 10×6 types of skill boosts, 10×3 types of Gatorade boosts, double EXP currency for 2 hours, 4x Kobe and WNBA t-shirts included, 2K24 backpack, 2K24 electric skateboard and arm warmers.

So now you know, it’s time to take advantage of this flash offer and get NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition for €39.99 and €54.99, respectively. Score a triple and get the game in GAME and GAME.es stores thanks to this limited offer!

