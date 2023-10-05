loading…

Students are given infusions ahead of university entrance tests in China. Photo/CCTV

BEIJING – University entrance tests in China are known to be very competitive. Every year, millions of students take this test to compete for places at the best universities in China.

To be able to achieve maximum results, students are willing to use various methods, including getting an IV drip. This infusion is believed to improve memory and concentration, so that students can study longer and be more focused.

News about this practice began to appear in Chinese media since 2012. This kind of practice is thought to still be carried out today.

The infusion used usually contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids. This infusion is given by a doctor or nurse in a special clinic.

Students who undergo infusion will usually do so for several weeks before the test. They will usually be infused twice a week, lasting 30 minutes each.

This infusion has not been scientifically proven to improve learning outcomes. However, many students believe this infusion can help them achieve better results in exams.

Apart from infusion, students in China also use various other methods to prepare themselves for university entrance tests.

They will usually take additional courses, study in groups, and practice doing test questions.

University entrance tests in China are usually held in July. This test consists of two parts, namely a knowledge test and a skills test.