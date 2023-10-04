loading…

China’s Type 093 nuclear-powered submarine is reportedly trapped under the sea. A total of 55 sailors are feared to have died of suffocation. Photo/Naval News

BEIJING – A British intelligence report said the submarine was nuclear powered China trapped under the sea. A total of 55 sailors are feared to have died of suffocation.

The report said the Type 093 submarine belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) was caught in chains and anchors intended to ensnare Western ships hiding in Shandong Province, China.

The Sun, citing the report, on Wednesday (4/10/2023) said the crew was feared to have suffocated after a “major failure” in the 107 meter submarine’s oxygen system.

It is not yet clear whether the trap damaged the oxygen system, or whether the crew suffocated before the submarine sank and became trapped.

The Type 093 ships are known to be equipped with torpedoes and silent “ghost” engines.

A classified British intelligence briefing obtained by the Mail Online said: “Intelligence reports that on August 21 there was an accident on the ship while on a mission in the Yellow Sea.

“The incident that occurred at 08.12 local time resulted in the death of 55 crew members: 22 officers, 7 midshipmen, 9 petty officers, 17 sailors,” the briefing notes continued.

“The dead included captain Colonel Xue Yong-Peng. “Our understanding is that the deaths were caused by hypoxia due to a system error on the submarine,” the note continued.

“The submarine struck a chain and anchor barrier used by the Chinese Navy to trap United States and allied submarines.”