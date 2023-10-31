Since the merger of the former PSA and FCA, the automotive world has a new mega concern: Stellantis. The group’s repertoire includes no fewer than fourteen different car brands, from Peugeot, Citroën and DS to Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep. However, it now appears that a fifteenth brand will be added… Or approximately.

Threat to European brands?

Stellantis has started a joint venture with Leapmotor, a Chinese manufacturer of electric cars. However, the group is not doing this so much to gain a grip on the Chinese market, but to sell Leapmotor’s EVs abroad. That will happen quite soon, because in an interview with Automotive News Europe, Natalie Knight, Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis, stated that Europe is the first market on which the joint venture is targeting. For example, Leapmotor cars should be on the market before the end of 2024, and according to Knight, electric cars will be aimed at “cost-conscious customers who still want the best technology”.

Can we now call Leapmotor a Stellantis brand? Yes and no, because the Chinese manufacturer remains its own boss. For example, Stellantis has nothing to do with the cars it sells in its home country. This does not concern an acquisition by Stellantis, but a partnership in which Stellantis holds 51 percent of the shares. That partnership was named ‘Leapmotor International’, so you can expect that the brand name of the cars delivered in Europe will simply remain ‘Leapmotor’. If the models remain unchanged, we can soon count on, for example, the C11 pictured above: an electric SUV with a driving range of about 600 kilometers… So imagine the panic of European manufacturers if that remains affordable.