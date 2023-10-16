loading…

China fully supports Palestinian statehood. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s support for an independent Palestinian state as a way out of the conflicts in Israel and Gaza.

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Wang described China as a peace broker, and said that Beijing would “stand on the side of peace and justice and support the Palestinian people in their efforts to safeguard their national rights.”

“The fundamental reason why the situation in Palestine and Israel has developed to this point is because the Palestinian people’s right to statehood has been suppressed for a long time,” Wang told Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. “This historical injustice must end as quickly as possible,” he said.

In a separate call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Wang discussed a ceasefire, the opening of a humanitarian aid route to Gaza and the resumption of dialogue between Israel and the Palestinian authority.

Without naming Israel, he said, “the right to self-defense should be exercised in accordance with international humanitarian law and not at the expense of innocent civilian victims,” according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

China has long supported a “two-state solution” to establish an independent Palestinian state. Both Israel and the United States have expressed strong dissatisfaction with China for not condemning Hamas’ deadly and brutal attacks on Israeli citizens on October 7, and for not showing support for Israel following the friendly exchange.

