Israel’s attack on Gaza left the area in critical condition. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that Palestine is now in a critical situation. He revealed that the ongoing conflict had caused many civilian casualties.

In a joint press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday (14/10/2023), China’s top diplomat reiterated that Beijing stands for “fairness and justice” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Warning that the humanitarian situation in Palestine was “deteriorating rapidly,” Wang said that China “condemns all acts that harm civilians and opposes violations of international law.”

He also listed four priorities that China considers “urgent given the severity of the current situation.”

First, according to Wang, is the need to “stop the fighting as soon as possible” to avoid worsening the situation.

The second is to comply with international humanitarian law and prevent severe disasters by opening rescue routes and humanitarian assistance as quickly as possible.

The third priority, according to the diplomat, is for the countries concerned to exercise restraint, take an objective and fair position, and work to defuse the conflict.

The fourth priority listed by Wang suggests the UN must play its role and build international consensus and take concrete action to achieve the first three goals.

“China is communicating with relevant parties,” Wang said, adding that Beijing would provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian National Authority through the UN.