BEIJING – Several fighter jets China has intercepted the Canadian Armed Forces Aurora aircraft in an aggressive manner on Monday (16/10/2023) over international waters off the coast of China.

“They became very aggressive and to a certain extent we considered it unsafe and unprofessional,” said Canadian military official, Major General Iain Huddleston to Global News, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Global News journalists were aboard a Canadian military plane to report on the mission, which is part of Operation NEON—Canada’s contribution to helping enforce UN sanctions against North Korea—when the aggressive intercept occurred.

“This is an increase in aggressiveness that is completely unexpected and unnecessary in the context of the missions we undertake,” Huddleston said.

At least two different Chinese fighter jets intercepted the Canadian plane consistently for several hours during the more than eight-hour mission. The Chinese fighter jet came within about five meters of the Canadian plane.

Most of the interceptions were carried out in a matter that members of the Canadian Air Force (CAF) told Global News they considered professional. But the final jet, armed with air-to-air missiles, aggressively flew back and forth over short distances while appearing to put the Canadian plane in a blind spot, according to the military description and a Global News crew description of the flight.

“I’m concerned when they do that. There is an increased risk of such interactions and we want to avoid them whenever possible. We log these things down the chain with the evidence we collect and then allow our diplomatic agencies to get involved,” Huddleston said.

Chinese fighter jets also fired several firework-like flares near the Canadian plane. This aggressive intercept occurred shortly after the Canadian aircrew lost contact with their base due to a communication error with the equipment.

“The first flare incident, the fighter plane released two flares from our wing. So, it wasn’t too much of a worry because the fighter was stable, it was moving away from us. But then the pilot reported that the plane was shooting flares from near the front of the plane so this was much more worrying. “In terms of escalation, that’s a very unsafe act,” Huddleston said.

The 13-member flight crew on the Canadian mission was tasked with helping stop illegal oil shipments to North Korea. During this mission, a senior CAF member said the crew identified a listed “vessel of interest.”

“We are here to uphold UN resolutions. We are not here to act against China. “We don’t want anything untoward to happen that could result in loss of life,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston said the reason for the Chinese fighter jet’s aggressive activity was unknown and the Canadian crew remained over international waters, radioing the Chinese pilot who they were and what they were doing.

