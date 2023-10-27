loading…

A Chinese fighter jet and a United States B-52 bomber almost collided over the South China Sea. Photo/X @INDOPACOM

JAKARTA – The United States (US) military condemned fighter jets China which carried out an unsafe intercept of an American B-52 bomber over the South China Sea. The two planes almost collided because they were only 10 feet or 3 meters apart.

According to the US military, quoted by CNN, Friday (27/10/2023), the incident occurred last Tuesday.

“The Chinese pilot flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner, demonstrating poor airmanship by closing at uncontrolled excessive speed, flying under, in front of, and within 10 feet of the B-52, thereby placing both aircraft in danger collision,” said US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in a statement.

“We are concerned that this pilot did not realize how close he came to causing a collision,” the command statement continued.

USINDOPACOM’s announcement comes as US President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he visits the White House on Friday.

It’s unclear whether the meeting will be a formal discussion or a more informal meet-and-greet.

Wang is also expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may also meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco next month, although neither side has confirmed final plans.

The top Pentagon official in charge of security in the Indo-Pacific, Ely Ratner, said earlier this month that the US had seen more examples of “coercive and risky” behavior from Chinese pilots towards US aircraft in the past two years in the East China Sea and China Sea. Southern China compared to the previous decade.