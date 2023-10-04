Four years ago, in Xataka an article began with the words “Mercedes-Benz, Chinese quality.” It explained how local manufacturers were taking advantage of obligations that their Government imposed on foreign companies, while they benefited from the free market outside their borders.

My colleague Andrés Mohorte explained, in 2019, that Geely had bought 50% of Smart from Daimler. With the purchase of 5% of the German conglomerate, the presence of Chinese brands had expanded to reach 15% of the company. Volvo or Lotus had also gone through the hoop before. Much earlier, in 2007, SAIC bought MG, from which it is now making so much profit.

European manufacturers, however, were tied hands and feet in China. With the brands craving cheap labor, the Government gave them land and employees in exchange for these companies collaborating with local firms, which has allowed them to learn from Western technology and apply it to their own vehicles, as explained well. Guillermo García Alfonsín in his test of the MG4 Electric.

All of this has meant that the Chinese cars that arrive in Europe are not so different in quality from those we find originally on our continent. And neither do we say it nor is it a perception that flies over the motor press. This was said by the consulting firm MHP, a company to which Porsche entrusts part of its advice regarding the state of the market and which is a strategic partner of the brand.

They are very similar

The quality of vehicles imported from China is no longer comparable to that of 10 or 15 years ago. The new models that are now being imported into Europe are actually indistinguishable in terms of production quality and appearance of materials from what we are used to in Europe.

The words come from the mouth of Augustin Friedelen, senior director of MHP, interviewed in the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

Until now, the great differentiating value of European and North American manufacturers was the quality of the materials and their construction. However, China has caught up to them and is beginning to make a breakthrough in what Friedelen considers key: software.

Differentiation will definitely occur through software. And it won’t be limited to vehicle software. It will also have a lot to do with how well the car integrates into other ecosystems: for example, how the integration of a smartphone’s digital ecosystem works, whether there are digital streaming services or whether the car offers smart charging.

The electric car has opened a hitherto unknown door for the automobile industry. The buyer profile is changing and less value is beginning to be given to some defining elements of each brand, as reported in Motorpasión. Until now, the client knew where they had to go if they were looking for specific characteristics but that has been diluted.

Over the years, cars are becoming gone standardizing more and more. Synergies in the industry to save costs have ended up homogenizing the product. Fleeing this trend, Porsche or Mercedes have wanted to go against the trend of the industry. According to the Financial Times, Ford is considering separating its ranges to differentiate the models and charge more money for those that do not have similarities with the Volkswagen Group.

Tesla is a good example of the change in mentality. Betting on cost savings, he decided to bet everything on software and has turned weakness into a virtue. He has made his weakness seem like a modern trait. Its enormous screen, where all its functions are centered, helps it save on parts and hand design and, at the same time, generate surprise in those who have not yet gotten into one of its vehicles, despite having been in the business for several years. market.

Added to this is a good software development, which now includes streaming services, and which will be key in the electric car, both to generate routes and plan trips and to differentiate itself from the rest of the competitors. The car is becoming more than just a vehicle and Volkswagen has already experienced this in China.

This is what MHP highlights, which point to NIO and XPeng as the brands that are most advanced in software-based systems, which also include autonomous driving systems. The consulting firm points out that the battle is not lost but they do warn that Chinese manufacturers have taken a big step forward.

Furthermore, these same companies are selling their products at a much more competitive price in Europe than the European manufacturers themselves. At the moment, they have a huge asset with MG to fight in the cheap car segment, with a vehicle’s own autonomy up to 10,000 euros more expensive.

But, whoever has had the opportunity to get into a NIO or a BYD will have been able to verify that the qualities are typical of European vehicles of mid and high range. These are well-finished cars with good tuning that, once again, offer vehicles typical of these segments at a much more competitive cost than the rest of the market.

And to all of the above we must add that the European Union’s own obligations in terms of safety have helped to bring Chinese cars sold in Europe into line with local manufacturers. Until now, safety was a differentiating value but the extensive technological equipment required as standard has partly eliminated this quality.

own European Union has realized this problem and is beginning to study whether to apply new tariffs on vehicles coming from China. The problem is that it does not have a sufficiently powerful electric car industry on European soil to fight with these manufacturers, which is why opening a trade war can be dangerous for the interests of European buyers and for meeting the ambitious climate objectives that the institutions have been imposed.

Foto | WORLD