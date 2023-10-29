loading…

Black and white photo released by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense shows China’s CNS Shandong aircraft carrier operating while the US is busy helping Israel. Photo/Taiwan Ministry of National Defense

TAIPEI – The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s CNS Shandong aircraft carrier was recently seen operating near Taiwan. This happened when the world’s attention was focused on the United States (US) Navy aircraft carrier near Israel.

Quoting the EurAsian Times, Sunday (29/0/2023), Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense on October 26 issued a statement, accompanied by a photo, announcing the journey of the CNS Shandong aircraft carrier formation through the Bashi Strait and the ship’s entry into the western Pacific.

The Bashi Strait, located between Taiwan and the Philippines, is an important maritime passage in the wider Luzon Strait, connecting the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

The ministry also revealed close monitoring of Shandong’s CNS. However, the release did not detail the accompanying Chinese warships.

This marks CNS Shandong’s third deployment in the western Pacific, with an initial deployment in April involving 19 days of operations in the Philippine Sea, followed by a further five-day deployment in the same region in September.

On the morning of October 28 2023, at around 07.00 local time, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force also confirmed the presence of five Chinese PLA Navy ships operating in waters around 460 kilometers south of Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture.

The Chinese ships include the Shandong aircraft carrier with hull number “17”, two Ruyan III class missile destroyers with hull numbers “164” and “173”, and two Jiangkai II class frigates with hull numbers “536” and “570”. ”.

Later, on the same day, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force observed the launch and recovery of aircraft and helicopters on the aircraft carrier CNS Shandong.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense and Self-Defense Forces also added that they were conducting vigilant surveillance and gathering information regarding the activity using the destroyer Sazanami, part of the 4th Escort Fleet based in Kure.

Meanwhile, on October 26, the Joint Staff Office (JSO) of the Japanese Ministry of Defense also said that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) suspected to be Chinese had flown into Japanese airspace in the morning and evening of that day.