The Featured time of Chinchou in Pokémon GO It will visit us very soon, and it is never too early to prepare to seek its best possible version.

This popular virtual reality game allows us to capture Pokémon in many ways. These include Hatching Eggs, performing special evolutions, completing Raids and Dark Raids, or even exclusive events.

During Featured Hours we will have more opportunities to get hold of a specific Pokémon and its evolutions. Even if this species doesn’t interest you, you can always take advantage of the event to get rare variants or accumulate useful resources.

Featured time of Chinchou: Date and Bonus

Coaches will be able to participate in the Highlights of Chinchou in Pokémon GO this coming November 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time). During those 60 minutes you will be able to find Chinchou much more frequently.

He Chinchou Spotlight Bonus is Double the Candy per Transfer. Be sure to capture and transfer as many Chinchou as you can during the course of the event to get many more Candies, something that will speed up the evolution process.

Chinchou in Pokémon GO: Can it be Shiny?

Those who usually participate in Hours of Pokémon GO highlights You will know that some may include Shiny variants and others may not. For this reason, it is good to inform yourself before going out to capture Pokémon for a full hour.

If you want to participate in the Highlights of Chinchou in Pokémon GOyou will be happy to know that its Shiny variant will be available.

Chinchou Shiny It has a brighter color palette, with light blue and green. It should be noted that it is much more difficult to obtain, and therefore is much more valuable. Furthermore, with only 50 Candies you can evolve it to Lanturn Shiny.

Although the chance of finding a Shiny in Pokémon GO is only 0.2% (1 in 500), you will have better chances during Highlighted hours. This is because Chinchou will appear much more frequently, so more will also be generated Chinchou Shiny. If you keep catching Pokémon, you might come across some rare variants.

For any questions about Shiny / Shiny Pokémon, you can always review our guide with all the probabilities of finding Shiny variants in Pokémon GO.

Tips for Featured Time Chinchou in Pokémon GO

If what you want is to make the most of the Highlights of Chinchou in Pokémon GOthe ideal is to make a series of preparations beforehand.

First of all, make sure you have enough Poké Balls to focus on capturing as many Chinchou as you find. The capture process is the same as always, but you can help yourself by using Berries to increase your chances, or simply to multiply the Candies so you can evolve it. Below you can find our guide to make better use of Berries in Pokémon GO.

A good strategy is to save Incense for the event, since its effects will be multiplied with the large number of Pokémon appearing around. It is also a good time to increase the experience gained from all those catches using Lucky Eggs.

A last (but no less important) tip is to make sure you have space available in your storage. The Chinchou Highlight Time in Pokémon GO It will have you shooting non-stop, and your storage can fill up pretty quickly.

If you’re going to stop capturing Chinchou halfway through the event, don’t let it be because you ran out of space.

Follow all these tips and make sure you are taking advantage of the exclusive Bonus, and you will see that it is much more worth participating in the Highlights of Chinchou in Pokémon GO. Not only because of the Pokémon itself and its Shiny variant, but because of the amount of additional Candy you can get.