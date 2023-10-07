The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington has just celebrated what has probably been its saddest party in recent years. The reason: its purpose was to say goodbye to three panda bears, two specimens of 25 and 26 years old that arrived at the enclosure more than two decades ago and their three-year-old cub. If nothing changes, before 2024 the charismatic family of plantigrades will leave for their original homeland, China. They won’t be the only ones. In the rest of the country and even in the United Kingdom or Australia, there are zoos that are preparing to send their pandas to China in the absence of an agreement with Beijing that allows them to continue hosting them.

A peculiar return to “home” that coincides with the increasingly evident souring of relations between China and the United States.

Bye, bye pandas. Something like this is what the users of the National Zoo in Washington have just said to their giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, ​​a couple of 25 and 26 years old who have been in the Smithsonian grounds for more than two decades, and their offspring, Xiao Qi Ji, three years old. Despite the time they have been in the US, it is expected that at the beginning of December they will return to China, where they are from. There, in the forests of the southwest of the country, in 2015, according to WWF calculations, some 1,900 individuals resided in the wild.

“We’re going big because they’re going home!” the Washington National Zoo announces on its website. He has no choice but to let them go. According to media such as the South China Morning Post or US Today, the agreement with the Chinese authorities that has allowed the Smithsonian to keep the three giant pandas will expire at the beginning of December, an agreement that also affects the cubs born outside the Asian giant. The agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association is usually renewed periodically, but on this occasion the attempts have failed.





Is it a unique case? No. And that’s what’s really interesting. The National Zoo is not the only facility in the United States that has had or will have to say goodbye to its Chinese pandas. Those in Atlanta, Memphis and San Diego are in a similar situation. The first issued a statement in spring in which he already stated that his agreement to take in the bears Ya Lun and Xi Lun will expire in 2024, while that of his parents, Lun Lun and Yang Yang, will find themselves in a similar situation on the next year. “Discussions have not yet taken place with partners in China about the status of the program beyond the end of the loan,” he acknowledged.

The Memphis Zoo said goodbye to its bear Ya Ya in April and in San Diego they had to say goodbye in 2019 to their pandas Bai Yun and Xiao Liwu. The reason: US Today points out that the loan agreement with China had simply run out, a situation similar to what the Washington or Atlanta zoos now face. Although the Smithsonian campus has already celebrated the farewell of its three bears, at the moment no steps have been taken to extend the transfer or sign another agreement to receive new bears.

The first year without pandas? That is what they fear, for example, at the National Zoo in Washington, which has housed pandas since the early 1970s. There, in its enclosure, they finished the pair of giant pandas that Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai gave him in 1972. to the American first lady Pat Nixon coinciding with the historic visit of her husband, President Richard M. Nixon, to the Asian giant. Now the country faces the possibility that 2024 will be the first year in more than five decades in which it does not host any specimens of the black and white bear, a charismatic animal that has inspired animated films and serves as the logo of the environmental organization WWF.

But… And why? The million dollar question. If we look only at the return of the bears to China, the news would be curious, without further ado, but to understand its real scope it is necessary to keep the context in mind. And the context involves two keys. First, the symbolic value of pandas bears, to which an almost diplomatic value has been attributed since the distant 1970s. The second is the tense relationship that China and the US have been experiencing for a long time, whose bond has become strained in recent times and affects fronts such as politics, technology or trade.





What do you mean, “diplomatic” bears? Yes, it is shocking, but that is the idea that was put forward a decade ago, ironically, by China’s own ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai. In a 2013 op-ed in The Washington Post titled “Peace Through Pandas,” the dignitary explained: “Many people don’t realize, but there are actually two Chinese ambassadors in Washington: me and the panda cub from the National Zoo”. Tinakai was speaking figuratively, but his comment has an interesting background.

The zoo’s first giant pandas arrived in 1972 as a gift from the Chinese prime minister and after Nixon’s historic visit to the communist power. As the emblematic Washington newspaper recognizes, pandas, in their own way, have until now acted as “a symbol in relations” between the US and China. So much so that the expression “panda diplomacy” has been coined.

An unexpected “victim”? That is what the pandas in US zoos could now become, unexpected protagonists of the commercial and political tension between Washington and Beijing. “This is perhaps Beijing’s way of signaling to the West that it may not be very happy with the way things are going,” Chee Meng Tan of the University of Nottingham Malaysia explains to The Washington Post: “This may be a way of to say ‘you guys aren’t treating us very well, so maybe we’ll bring out our pandas.'”

End of “panda diplomacy”? In its day, the transfer of animals as part of “panda diplomacy” helped to strengthen ties with other countries. Now those animals are returning to China as the loans are not extended. And although officially the decision has not been related to politics, analysts have been quick to remember that the agreements are concluding just when relations between the West and Beijing are going through low hours. “Is it time to put an end to ‘panda diplomacy’?” launched an article in the Chinese newspaper Global Times in March.

The US is not the only country that seems destined to lose its giant pandas. In the United Kingdom, they are also preparing to return the two specimens from the Edinburgh Zoo to China and something similar is happening at the Adelaide Zoo, Australia, which unless it manages to revalidate it will see its agreement end in 2024. Curiously, in 2019 the Chinese Government handed over two bears to the Moscow Zoo on a 15-year loan and as part of a joint research project. The top leaders of both countries, Putin and Xi Jinping, participated in the transfer ceremony.

