loading…

China’s economy is sluggish amid high youth unemployment. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Economy China has been sluggish in the last few months. One manifestation of this is the high unemployment rate among the younger generation.

Speaking from New Zealand, Victoria University of Wellington senior lecturer Christian Yao said in a news analysis on October 9 that China’s youth unemployment rate of 21.3 percent was not only high, but also worrying. This can have an impact on the national economy and also geopolitical relations.

The unemployment rate has more than doubled compared to the May 2018 period before the Covid-19 pandemic occurred. Coincidentally, the 21.3 percent unemployment figure was recorded just as China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced that it would no longer report age-specific data; under the pretext that they needed to “improve and optimize labor force survey statistics.”

One of the reasons for the increasing youth unemployment rate is the weak education system in China. Although the higher education sector is growing rapidly, there is a mismatch between university curricula and the needs of the job market.

Study programs at universities often prioritize theory over practical skills, so that graduates do not have the skills to work. Engineering students may focus on equations and theory, but miss out on real-world applications such as when undertaking an internship program.

Additionally, the market in China is facing a flood of highly qualified candidates, especially in the technology, finance and healthcare sectors. This imbalance once again prompted many to undertake further studies.

This year, a total of 4.74 million students in China took postgraduate entrance exams, a staggering 135 percent increase compared to 2.01 million takers in 2017. This cycle has increased the unemployment rate at the national level, and half of them are young people.

Quoting from the Financial Post, Saturday (28/10/2023), Christian Yao warned that the impact of the youth unemployment crisis in China should not be underestimated. According to UNICEF’s warning, high unemployment rates could lead to civil unrest, especially in countries with large youth populations.

Weakening Consumer Confidence

The Chinese Communist Party has long maintained its authoritarian approach by gaining social license based on economic stability and prosperity. If rising youth unemployment erodes those permits, China could experience unrest and a significant shift in power.