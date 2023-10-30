Chen Nanxiang has been the head of the China Semiconductor Industry Association (AISC) for a few days. This executive is the CEO of Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC), a company founded by the conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup in 2016 with the purpose of compete in the NAND chip market with the three large companies that currently dominate it: the South Koreans Samsung and SK Hynix, and the American Micron.

In just seven years, YMTC has managed to establish itself in the semiconductor industry and consolidate a workforce of around 8,000 workers. During this time, Chen Nanxiang has earned a very notable prestige. And along with Simon Yang, his predecessor in the position he holds, he is the head of a strategy that in less than a decade has led the company he leads to become the most important memory chip manufacturer. from China. There is no doubt that his preeminence has helped him gain control of the main Chinese integrated circuit association.

The important thing is not what Nanxiang says; It’s the moment she says it

Nanxiang’s arrival at the head of China’s Semiconductor Industry has occurred at a very delicate time. The US and its allies have significantly increased pressure on Chinese chip manufacturers since the which they suspected that SMIC had used ASML’s deep ultraviolet (UVP) lithography equipment to manufacture the Kirin 9000S SoC of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro using 7nm multi-patterning lithography.

The CEOs of ASML and NVIDIA have persuaded the US Government of the effect that the sanctions are having

On November 16, a new package of US sanctions will come into force that will prevent ASML, the Dutch company that dominates the lithography equipment manufacturing industry, from selling to its Chinese clients several UVP machines that until now it can deliver to them. From then on, Chinese chip manufacturers will not be able to obtain the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and UVP lithography equipment that is necessary to manufacture cutting-edge integrated circuits.

In his first statements as president of the AISC, Chen Nanxiang has described the major challenges facing the Chinese integrated circuit industry as a result of the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. He has also defended that “the unprecedented upheaval” to which this organization is subjected represents a great opportunity for develop locally. Everything he said was predictable and is part of the reasonable discourse that someone in his position can cling to. However, what is interesting is that he has emphasized the need for Chinese chip manufacturers to walk together.

His message comes at a critical time and shortly after Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, and Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, have persuaded the US Government of something obvious: sanctions are accelerating the development of technology semiconductor manufacturing company in China. They are accelerating their independence. In this context, what Chen Nanxiang has done is a complete declaration of intentions.

It is evident that the US Administration will not be caught off guard by its words, but it is also evident that China’s only way out is to develop its technology enough to be able to manufacture cutting-edge integrated circuits as soon as possible. without depending on foreign innovations. It’s not going to be easy. Developing EUV lithography equipment is extremely complex, but China is in it. The question is not whether he will be able to get these machines ready; The interesting thing is to predict when you will be able to have them.

Cover Image: YMTC

More information: SCMP

