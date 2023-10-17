loading…

The myth surrounding the J-20 fighter jet, one of the biggest puzzles in the border tensions between India and China. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Myths about airplanes tempur jet J-20, One of the biggest puzzles in the border tensions between India and China in 1962, was the question of why India did not use its air power against the Chinese army on the Himalayan border.

Had the Indian Air Force been used, the outcome of the border war could have been different.

This was not only because the Chinese Air Force was still in its infancy in the 1960s, but also because of the technical difficulties they faced in operating from the Tibetan plateau.

Conditions have now changed. Both the Chinese Air Force and the Indian Air Force have grown exponentially.

But the inherent difficulties for the Chinese Air Force in operating in Tibet remain the same. In this respect, the Indian Air Force has an advantage over China that Beijing’s propaganda machine cannot ignore.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) where a future confrontation between the armed forces of the two countries is likely, is located far from airfields on the Chinese mainland.

To carry out the war effort, the Chinese Air Force had to operate from airfields on the Tibetan plateau. Here, they would face the technological disadvantage of not being able to take off with a full load.

Quoting from India Bloom, Tuesday (17/10/2023), the Chinese fighter plane that took off from the airfield in Tibet could not carry complete weapons, and its fuel tanks could not be fully filled.

In contrast, India has a series of airstrips that approach sea level near the LAC, namely in Assam, north Bengal and the western part of the country.

In the region, high-end fighter aircraft Rafale, Sukhoi MKI and MIG 29 have been deployed. These three types of aircraft face no problems taking off while carrying a lot of weapons and fuel, and also have many advantages over Chinese aircraft.