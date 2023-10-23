loading…

The Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC) was held in Beijing, China, when the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) entered its 10th year. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Representatives from around 130 countries have gathered in the capital China, Beijing, on 17-18 October 2023 attended the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC).

This meeting took place as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature policy which he called the “project of the century” entered a decade of age.

India has boycotted BRFIC over the controversy over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is being implemented in Pakistan’s Kashmir region, and also over the financial viability of Beijing’s various projects in smaller countries.

Xi Jinping hopes that the two-day summit to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the BRI will revive this giant project.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin were present at the meeting.

BRI, or also known as One Belt One Road (OBOR), is a massive infrastructure project launched in 2013. BRI is the core of China’s foreign policy in the Xi Jinping era.

In the past ten years, China says it has signed contracts worth nearly $2 trillion worldwide. These investments cover a variety of different areas, including roads, high-speed rail, ports, energy and infrastructure, among others.

Over ten years, the number of signatories to the BRI project has increased from eight to 150 members.

But in the decade since its launch, the BRI has been accused of providing loans for unsustainable projects that have become debt traps for small countries like Sri Lanka, pushing them into a deep economic crisis.