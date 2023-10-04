Article by Raheel Altaf, co-manager of Artemis’ Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Is China ready to get back on top?



Investment strategists at the beginning of the year they expected a post-Covid economic boom in China. Unfortunately, the predictions did not come true but all is not lost. Chinese data this year has been truly disappointing, with rising youth unemployment, lackluster growth in retail sales and industrial production, a pronounced decline in exports and a housing crisis. Anyway, the responsibility lies mostly with the Chinese government itself, in light of the plan that the latter has implemented to deflate the real estate bubble and ensure sustainable growth. Ultimately, however, this maneuver should not be discarded. Indeed, investors approve of macro-prudential measures to eliminate risk from the economy and, for this reason, cannot complain about the inevitable impact on short-term growth.

Now, however, we are starting to record a flow of positive data and the time may have come to review those predictions formulated previously, which were certainly incorrect for the timelines outlined but contained an analysis that could be correct. Central banks in developed countries face a serious challenge in their battle against inflation. The impacts of interest rate hikes always take some time to manifest themselves, so understanding when to ease the reins is difficult. By contrast, in China, it is not only growth that is low but also inflation. This allows the stimulus levers to be manipulated without sending prices skyrocketing. The last thing we can expect is for the Chinese government to start using bazookas economic to stimulate the economy. In any case, it seems that the latter is applying some measures, such as the recent cut in the rate on twelve-month loans. We expect more maneuvers like this. However, given the dark mood among investors at the moment, even a modest recovery in domestic consumer demand could lead to some local stocks rising.

Who needs the USA?

There is still a possibility that the US will enter a recession. In the past, such an eventuality would have had serious negative consequences for China, whereas now a recession in the USA may not even compromise the country’s recovery. China is currently much less dependent on the US. Through the Silk Road (“Belt and Road Initiative”) he strengthened the relations with many countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. It now exports much more to Asia than to the US, an Asia that is growing rapidly even without the benefits of a Chinese economy that is running at full speed. The structure of the Chinese economy has also changed. Following the Global Financial Crisis, China made huge investments in infrastructure and second- and third-tier cities. This has allowed the development of the national economy and the emergence of a robust middle class, without taking into account the dizzying growth in raw material prices and production at a global level. China has become the world’s factory, often providing products and components at very low prices. Coming to the current situation, while developed market economies, such as the USA, invest in infrastructure, China is increasingly committed to producing goods and services with higher added value.

This year it became the world’s largest car maker, overtaking Japan, and at auto shows across Europe its cars are starting to win plaudits for their style, quality and competitive prices. In the first seven months of this year, 189,000 Chinese cars were sold in Europe. UBS estimates that by 2030 one in five cars sold in Europe could be Chinese. China is also a world leader in battery production. All this is part of an increasingly visible phenomenon, namely the internationalization of Chinese brands, whether we are talking about PDD holdings, which owns e-commerce sites such as Temu and Pinduoduo, or TikTok.

This development is based not only on exports but also on the continuous rise of the country’s middle class. When you consider these structural changes, as well as the scale of prudent economic stimulus, the reality seems to be starting to get more interesting. Same thing for other emerging economies. We believe there are excellent opportunities for selective exposure to China and emerging markets more generally. As an emerging market investment manager, I would say the numbers support my thesis. It won’t take an attentive observer long to realize that, across the world, China and emerging markets – along with the UK – are regions where undervalued stocks abound.

For those unsure about investing in China, the fact that local stocks trade at extremely cheap prices mitigates the risk. The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba changes hands at just 10x twelve-month earnings (the S&P shares 24x). Alibaba’s stock prices have nearly halved over the past two years. By comparison, after a disastrous fall in 2022, Amazon shares have rocketed up 50% this year. The cyclically adjusted Schiller P/E ratio indicates that China is attractively valued relative to the group it compares to globally. Source: Bloomberg, as of 31 July 2023. The indices are: MSCI for EM, Asia ex-Japan, UK and Europe, S&P 500 for US and TOPIX for Japan. Investors assume that China is in a lot of trouble and that he is struggling to get back to the surface. The market prices this pessimism. The best time to find good deals is when market sentiment has hit rock bottom.

