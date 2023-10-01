loading…

China brands the United States as the real kingdom of lies. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Government China said the United States (US) was a “real kingdom of lies”.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this statement on Saturday (30/9/2023) criticizing the US State Department which accused Beijing of spending billions of dollars every year to manipulate information.

“Some people in the US may think they can win in the information war as long as they generate enough lies. But the world community is not blind,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“More and more people around the world are seeing America’s ugly efforts to perpetuate its supremacy with lies,” the statement continued.

The US, the ministry continued, has a long history of manipulation and disinformation campaigns, from the beginning of the Cold War to the present.

“From Operation Mockingbird, which bribed and manipulated the news media for propaganda purposes in the Cold War era, to bottles of white powder and doctored ‘White Helmet’ videos—cited as evidence of waging wars of aggression in Iraq and Syria at the start of the century, and later “big lies created to smear China’s policies in Xinjiang, facts have repeatedly proven that the US is an ’empire of lies’,” added China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (1/10/2023).

“The US State Department report itself is disinformation, as it misrepresents the facts and the truth.”

The report was released by the US State Department’s Center for Global Engagement on Thursday. The report alleges that Beijing spends billions of dollars annually to wage complex misinformation campaigns around the world, while using “deceptive and coercive methods” to shape the global information agenda.

“Beijing uses false or biased information to promote positive views of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “At the same time, the PRC withheld important information that contradicted its desired narrative on issues such as Taiwan, its human rights practices, the South China Sea, its domestic economy, and international economic engagement,” the report said.

However, the report claims, Beijing’s alleged efforts have had little impact around the world, and China has suffered “major setbacks” when trying to target democratic countries.

(but)