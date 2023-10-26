The Shenzhou 17 spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan satellite launch station located on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China, on board a Long March 2F rocket, at 11:14 am local time.

The Chinese Manned Space Agency stated that the average age of the crew, consisting of 3 members, is the youngest since the launch of the mission to build the space station, as the official China Central Television announced earlier.

The official Chinese newspaper, China Daily, said that their average age was 38 years.

The three astronauts, Tang Hongbo, Tang Xingjie, and Jiang Xinlin, will replace the crew who have been at the station for 6 months.

Tang is one of the pioneers who led a space mission in 2021 that lasted 3 months.

The space agency said that the new crew will conduct experiments in space medicine, space technology and other fields during its mission, and will help install and maintain equipment inside and outside the station.

On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to send a new telescope to explore the depths of the universe.

China Television said that the telescope will enable surveys and mapping of the sky, but without specifying a time frame for this.

China has conducted research on the movement of stars and planets for thousands of years, and is working in the modern era to become a leader in space exploration and science.

Compete in space

Beijing is seeking to develop plans to send astronauts to the moon before the end of the current decade, amid competition with the United States to achieve new achievements in outer space. This reflects the competition for influence between the world’s two largest economies in the technological, military and diplomatic fields. Beijing has built its own space station after being excluded from the International Space Station, due to US concerns about the Chinese military controlling the station’s programme.