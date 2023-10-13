On the left, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping; on the right the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

China and Russia recorded trade of 21.18 billion dollars in September. It is the highest level since the invasion of Ukraine

The Chinese in September recorded a record trade with the Russia you seem to 21.18 billion dollars. This is the highest level reached so far by the invasion ofUkraine of February 2022. Vladimir Putin he therefore seems to have turned to Beijing to obtain economic support after Western sanctions, thanks to the high Chinese demand for oil, gas and wheat.

As reported by Dagospia, according to data from Chinese Donganes, Beijing’s exports have risen to 9.6 billion dollars (+21%), up compared to +16% in August. The import from Russiahowever, increased to 11.53 billion (+8%), a significant increase compared to 3% in August.

