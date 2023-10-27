loading…

China refuses to blame Hamas even though four of its citizens were killed in the group’s attack on Israel on October 7. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – A number of parties were surprised because China never condemned the Hamas group’s lightning attack on Israel on October 7 2023 even though four of its citizens were among the victims killed.

Beijing’s initial reaction to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was to urge all parties to “remain calm.”

But recently, following international pressure, China issued a public statement condemning attacks on civilians.

So far, in the war in the Gaza Strip, China has never mentioned Hamas by name, and instead tends to blame the United States (US) as the party responsible for the latest conflict in the Middle East. This is similar to the stance China took regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Actually, Beijing’s attitude is not surprising. Not only does it not condemn Hamas, China also consistently refuses to include the group on its list of terrorist organizations despite continued pressure from a number of countries including Israel, one of Beijing’s important business partners.

In fact, quoting from Bitter Winter on Friday (27/10/2023), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has supported Hamas for years.

So far, Hamas is known to have used Chinese banks for its financial transactions. Israel has evidence of this, but does not highlight the issue too much for the sake of its business relations with China.

However, in reality, the attitude of Chinese banks towards Hamas has the potential to fall into the category of money laundering under the definition of international law.

Hamas is also suspected of using, including in lightning attacks this month, weapons indirectly originating from China, Russia and North Korea. According to the journal Middle East Review of International Affairs from Columbia University, this is related to China’s closeness to Iran in various fields, including arms exports which have been going on since the 1980s.