Xi Jinping changes team: the shadows behind the fall of his ministers Li and Qin

He last appeared at the China-Africa forum at the end of August. Then, two months without public appointments. Now, after numerous indiscretions, it is official: the Chinese Defense Minister, Li Shangfu, it has been removed. His fate is the same as that of the former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, which was itself removed at the end of July. Since then, however, he had remained a member of the State Council, China’s highest executive body. On the evening of Tuesday 24 October, however, both Qin and Li were also removed from the role of state councilors. It’s not all. There, general of the People’s Liberation Armyhe also lost his seat on the Central Military Commission.

Two events separated from each other, but which together represent a more unique than rare case due to the relevance of the figures set aside, also because both were considered part of the “circle” of Xi’s relations, in particular Qin who had also been the protagonist of a meteoric rise within the diplomatic and state machine. But they ended up entangled in disciplinary events whose outlines are still opaque and uncertain. At the same time, they were also replaced Finance Minister Liu Kun and Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang. But in this case these are planned replacements, widely announced and responding to political logic.

As per tradition, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, which carried out the removals, did not provide details and reasons for his decisions. There had been talk of Su Qin having an extramarital affair with a television journalist (suspected by some to have links to foreign intelligence services) while he was still ambassador in Washington: all to be confirmed. The methods of Li’s removal instead seem to confirm the rumors that have appeared in the international media for several weeks regarding a possible corruption investigation against Li, linked to his previous role as responsible for military supplies of the Chinese army, held until 2022. The affair could also be linked to the recent dismissal of the leaders of the Chinese missile forces, announced at the beginning of August.

Li purchased fighter planes and missile systems from Russia, ending up under US sanctions since 2018. Once he became minister last March, Li confirmed the very deep relationship with Moscow, which he visited twice in the space of 4 months. The last one was in mid-August, when he also went to Belarus. Li’s appointment also served to signal to the US that it was not willing to give in to sanctions. Effectively claiming pride in the choice of their men. In June, Li skipped meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. And the refusal to fully reopen the dialogue in defense matters has so far been justified precisely by the failure to remove the sanctions against Li.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the presence of a delegation from the United States was announced United States at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing next weekend, an important defense event organized by the Asian giant. All this while the Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in the United States on Thursday to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and organize preparations for the increasingly probable meeting between Xi and Joe Biden in November, on the sidelines of the Apec summit in San Francisco. He could arrive in Li’s place Liu Zhenli, one of the few Chinese generals with actual combat experience in the 1979 war with Vietnam.

The reasons behind the changes to Finance and Technology

The changes at the helm of the ministries of Finance and Science-Technology are also the result of the approval of the reorganization of the government-state apparatus last March, which includes, among other things, a review of the operating system of the two ministries. At the two sessions, China’s highest annual legislative meeting, erano stati confermati Liu Kun e Wang Zhigang but their replacement was expected soon. Their successors had already essentially been operating in their place in recent weeks.

He arrives at Finance Lan Foan, the first in 40 years not to have been deputy minister first. His rapid rise is due to his experience as provincial governor, at a time when the party’s priority is to prevent the real estate crisis from spreading to local coffers. That the government’s main focus is economic is demonstrated by two other moves in the last few hours. First: the approval of a new stimulus package that provides for an increase in the budget deficit. Second: Xi’s first historic visit to the central bank.

He will lead the Ministry of Science and Technology instead Yin Hejun, vice president of the Academy of Sciences. One of those technocrats who made their great return during the Xi era, aimed at pursuing technological self-sufficiency to protect themselves from global turbulence and tensions with the United States. An objective on which there is ever greater urgency, after the latest restrictions from the White House.

