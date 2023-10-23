Foxconn is one of the largest companies on the planet. This Taiwanese company currently manufactures around 40% of the electronic devices on the market and employs more than 1.2 million people. It was founded in 1974 by Taiwanese businessman Terry Gou and in just five decades it has gone from relying on the work of a few people to establishing itself as the titan it is today.

Their client list is endless. It manufactures electronic devices for Apple and Huawei, but also for Sony, Amazon, Dell, HP, Nintendo, Microsoft or IBM, among many other companies. Its success has been based on its large-scale manufacturing capacity thanks to an infrastructure of highly specialized assembly plants spread throughout Asia, America and Europe.

Foxconn’s factories in China play a fundamental role in its business due to their size and production capacity. The largest of the thirteen plants it has in this country resides in Shenzhen and employs more than 400,000 workers. However, these facilities are being a real headache for Gou and his acolytes, and the outlook is looking worse and worse.

From employee deficit to suspicions and investigation by the Chinese Government

In the final stretch of last year, Foxconn’s revenue fell 29% because it was unable to provide an effective response to the needs of its largest customers. And it was because the total entrenchment strategy imposed by the Chinese Government to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease triggered an exodus of employees from which it has not yet recovered.

The Chinese organizations responsible for taxation and natural resource management are involved in this investigation.

Now he has just stumbled again. And several very reliable Chinese media, including Global Times and South China Morning Post, have confirmed that the Chinese Government has launched an investigation very ambitious that has led him to inspect Foxconn’s factories in the Chinese provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Henan and Hubei.

At the moment it has not emerged what exactly the Chinese Government is looking for or what its suspicions are, although we know that the organizations responsible for taxation and the management of natural resources are involved in this investigation, which allows us to form an accurate idea about of the scope of this procedure.

Several Asian experts defend that this move by the Chinese Administration is legitimate and completely normal, but in the current situation of tension between China and Taiwan it is inevitable to suspect that the scope of this investigation hide something else. Terry Gou, the CEO of Foxconn, announced at the end of August that he will run as a candidate in the elections to be held in Taiwan in 2024.

In a clear attempt to normalize what is happening, Foxconn spokespersons declared just a few hours ago that they will collaborate with the Chinese authorities because for them compliance with the law is a basic principle. Meanwhile, a current has emerged in Taiwan that argues that the underlying reason that triggered this investigation is, precisely, Gou’s candidacy. We can be sure of one thing: this procedure will impact the elections, although it is still too early to say in what way.

Cover image: Apple

More information: Global Times | SCMP

