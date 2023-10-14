China faces one of the most important economic challenges of the last 20 years, with a development model held back by the blockade of US semiconductors and a post-pandemic economy that does not respond to stimuli and shows severe signs of exhaustion.

Added to this economic panorama is a production and social crisis, in which employees demand better working conditions to work in their factories and brands take their production lines out of China to avoid being trapped by the blockade. Faced with such a complex labor, demographic and economic situation, the Chinese authorities have made a Solomonic decision: if the workers do not come to the factories, the factories will go to the workers.

The key to China: cheap labor. One of the pillars on which Chinese growth has been based in the last two decades was being the country with the most population in the world and lacking labor rights, so cheap labor was guaranteed to achieve profitable production for its low cost.

These workers have been displaced for decades from the interior provinces, impoverished and lacking communication infrastructure. Their goal was to prosper by working in the factories of rich coastal provinces such as Guangzhou or Shenzhen, with international commercial ports from which merchant ships loaded with the products they manufactured there left.

Factories need employees. The Chinese development model has been effective until its own prosperity has allowed the children of those employees who began to work in conditions of semi-slavery to graduate from university. Now, the majority of the population in the most industrialized areas has a minimum level of education and year after year an average of 11 million new graduates graduate who demand higher salaries and better working conditions.

These claims undermine one of the advantages of manufacturing in China and increase costs, which is why many companies have closed their factories in China to look for cheap labor in countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia or Cambodia.

The solution: move factories to the interior of China. If one of the main problems for factories is finding workers, then they will go look for them wherever they are. Therefore, instead of taking production to other countries, the Chinese government has managed to get them to move to less industrialized provinces such as Sichuan or Henan, where labor costs are still affordable with salaries up to 30% lower than those of the surrounding countries that are serving as a refuge against the United States blockade of China.

Foxconn, the main assembler and supplier of Apple, Dell and Asus, has already made this move by moving one of its factories from Shenzhen to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, and has opened another production line in Henan province with the capacity to employ up to 300,000 employees. Foxconn’s expansion in mainland China picked up cruising speed, expanding new production centers to other areas far from the coast such as Hubei or Chongqing.

Minimum wages are set by provinces or cities. Unlike other states, in China minimum wages are not set at the national level, but rather at the provincial level and even by city when it comes to large cities like Beijing. In this case, the difference between salaries in factories in large cities such as Shanghai or Beijing and those in inland provinces is significant.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the average salary in Shanghai is 132,802 yuan per year (about 17,160 euros), while in inland provinces it barely reaches an average salary of 89,941 yuan per year (about 11,621 euros at the exchange rate).

Average annual per capita urban and rural wages

In Xataka | China completes its masterstroke against the US: in August “zero” exports of gallium and germanium were recorded

Imagen | Pexels (James Wheeler, Barry Tan)