If the mountain does not go to the tourist, the tourist goes to the mountain. Even if it is with the help of an XXL escalator and equipped with a mechanism that, a priori, would seem more appropriate for shopping centers than the summits of Southeast Asia. It may sound strange but that is what they have just done in China, where the authorities have decided to make Tianyu Mountain more accessible in a rather peculiar way: by attaching automatic stairs that run for several hundred meters.

The idea, of course, has not taken long to gain followers… and detractors.

A mountain escalator? Exact. That’s what they debuted not long ago on Tianyu Mountain, in Chunan county, eastern Zhejiang province. In order to make its summit more accessible and make it available to those who cannot or do not want to take long walks, tour operators have opted for a peculiar strategy: adding escalators to the slope.

The mechanism was built in 2022, but it was now, after the success achieved by some videos that show it and their dissemination on the Weibo social network, that China Daily, a media outlet for the Chinese Government, has dedicated a report to it.

















What is the staircase like? According to the South China Morning Post, the staircase measures 350 meters long and is divided into three sections. Giving it shape required an investment of 10 million yuan, equivalent to about 1.4 million dollars. Its main purpose is to make Tianyu Mountain much more accessible, both for those visitors who are not in a position to climb it and for those who, directly, prefer to save the effort of climbing. For only four dollars, the installation allows you to make the trip in record time.

How much exactly? If before covering the entire route required around 50 minutes, now the same journey can be completed with a much lower investment of time and effort. There comes a 10-minute walk on the moving walkway and a final three-kilometer stretch that, this time, must still be completed on foot.

Photographs of the stairs show that they ascend between rocks and trees, hugging the steep slope of Tianyu Mountain. There are those who claim that the sunsets from its elevated platform are among the most fascinating in the country.









And what reception has it had? Disparate. Neither China Daily, nor the rest of the media that have reported on the initiative, such as South China Morning Post or Beijing Times, detail what the construction process has been like and whether it has affected the environment. What they do echo is the division of opinions that the mechanism has generated.

“China’s mountain escalators: a blessing for some, a plague for others,” headlined the Beijing newspaper. The comments shared on the Weibo social network about the installation show that it is not wrong.

But… What do they say? Which is a success. And that is a serious mistake. It depends on who you consult. “I haven’t walked a single step to climb most of the mountain and I haven’t missed any picturesque corner,” shared one of the visitors after using the escalator. There are those who highlight its advantages for the elderly and children or how it makes it easier to enjoy the views during the ascent; and there are those who believe that mechanisms like this break the natural attractiveness of the mountains.

“What’s the point of climbing the mountain then? I think that charm has disappeared,” laments another comment reported by the South China Morning Post. “Don’t you see that the escalators take away from the natural beauty of the mountain?”

Is it the first of its kind? Not quite. Although the Tianyu escalator has achieved special notoriety, it is not the first time that China has used similar systems to make its mountains more accessible. There are urban ones and more or less short ones, like those in Chongqing, a model that has also been incorporated in Spain; and there are them in natural environments. An example is the South Sky Ladder, which is located in the Shenxianju tourist area. It was built three years ago, although it is much shorter than Chunan: it measures 104 meters.

Anchoring an escalator to the mountain was in any case not the only idea that the Chinese technicians had on the table. “Our initial approach was to build a cable car,” confesses the head of a tourism development company. It was discarded, he explains, because it offered less capacity and involved more risks.

Cover image: Hangzhoufeel (X)

