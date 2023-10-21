Perhaps its name does not say much at first, but niobobaotite, the new mineral identified by Chinese scientists in a Mongolian deposit, has not taken even a month to awaken the interest of the industry. And the best proof is that the news of its discovery has gone directly from the pages of geological news to those of the economic, technological and even geostrategic chronicle. Justly. Niobobaotite contains niobium, a metal used in alloys, is highly valued for its superconducting properties and is produced in a very limited number of countries. So much so that right now China needs to import it.

The big question is… Will that change in the future?

In a remote place in Mongolia. There, in the Bayan Obo deposit, in Baoutou, Inner Mongolia, they have just identified a new type of mineral that experts have named “niobobaotite.” The discovery is the merit of three researchers from the Beijing Uranium Geology Research Institute, an organization linked to the CNNC, and has already been officially recognized by the committee of the International Mineralogical Association, which has assigned it the number IMA 2022- 127a.

The news has been echoed by relevant media, such as People Daily or Global Times, linked to the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and which present it as “a new strategic mineral for high-tech components.” The discovery also confirms the relevance of the Bayan Obo mining district, which according to data from CNNC itself has more than 150 types of minerals. In fact, it is considered the largest deposit of rare earth elements in the world.

And why is it so important? Because niobobaotite contains niobium, a strategic metal that stands out for its industrial applications. “It is used throughout the world, primarily as an alloying element in steels and superalloys,” notes the US Geological Survey (USGS). Appreciable quantities are used in the form of high-purity ferroniobium and nickel-niobium in nickel-based superalloys. , cobalt and iron for applications such as jet engine components, rocket subassemblies and heat-resistant combustion equipment.”

Niobium is prized in the steel industry for its strength. It is not unusual to find it in alloys that are later included in construction materials, oil pipelines, gas pipelines, propeller blades or even jet engines, among a long list of applications. Its properties as a superconductor, especially at low temperatures, make it a valuable ally in the production of magnets for particle accelerators such as the Large Hadron Collider at CERN or magnetic resonance and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) equipment.

Does it have more uses? Yes. Geoescience Australia cites other applications, such as the use of niobium in camera lenses, jewellery, prosthetics, medical implants, circuit capacitors, sodium vapor lamps or cutting tools. The agency recognizes in any case that 90% is associated with the steel industry: “The addition of small, cheap amounts of niobium—much less than 1%—increases the strength and decreases the weight of steel products.”

Given its strategic value and how vulnerable its supply is, the Australian Government considers it a “critical mineral” and recognizes that it is “essential” for the technology industry. The EU has also included it in its list of “fundamental materials”, along with others such as phosphorus, scandium or metallic silicon. Brussels actually recognizes that right now we depend entirely on its import: 85% is supplied by Brazil and the remaining 13% comes from Canada.

High purity niobium crystals.

Why is it crucial for China? Because at least until now the Asian giant also depended on abroad to have niobium. Citic Metal specifies that it imports around 95%. “The discovery is important for China, since most of the niobium it uses in the steel industry is imported,” Antonio H. Castro Neto, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the National University of Singapore, told the South China Morning Post. .

As is the case with magnesium, scandium, titanium or other materials considered “fundamental” by the European Union, its current production is highly concentrated: the main producer is Brazil (92%), followed by Canada at a distance. Castro Neto recognizes that depending on the volume and quality of the niobium that the Asian giant has just discovered, it could become “self-sufficient.”

And now that? At the moment, no data has been released about the potential of the new deposit nor exploitation schedules. During a talk with the Global Times, analyst Wu Chenhui estimates that the country could begin to take advantage of its new discovery in the short term: “After being identified, niobobaotite may take only three years to extract and process. It could be produced as a byproduct of oxide in the manufacture of other metals, as certain rare earth oxides are produced.” The technological barrier, he points out, is not complex.

Images: Brücke-Osteuropa (Wikipedia) and Alchemist-hp (Wikipedia)

Engadget: The industry needs to find rare earths beyond China. Vietnam presents itself as a good candidate