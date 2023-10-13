The first large Chinese cruise ship of national construction is about to see the light and mark a milestone in the Asian country’s efforts to join one of the most complex branches of the naval industry and where until now it had not had enough weight: that of the cruise ships.

The Adora Magic City, known by its colloquial name in Chinese “Ada Modu”, completed its works on June 7. This week, this 135,000-ton luxury megacruise ship with 5G technology It has completed its first tests and is practically ready to put to sea with passengers.

The first thing to mention is that it is the first large cruise ship manufactured entirely in the Asian country and inaugurates a new stage of the country’s shipyard industry. When complete, Adora Magic City will homeport in Shanghai and sail to nearby destinations in Asia. Therefore, it is designed to serve the Chinese market and will start from 2024.

With a length of 323 metros and a capacity to accommodate up to 5,246 passengers on its 14 accommodation and leisure decks, the vessel was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard. Although she pales in comparison to Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship (7,600 guests), she will be China’s largest.

Theater, shops and brewery on board

These more than 5,000 travelers and almost 1,300 crew members will be accommodated in the 2,125 cabins of this “magical” floating city, which features a combination of Chinese and Western style elements. Its duty-free shopping zone will be the largest in the Chinese cruise market and will include shops, bars and restaurants. A theater (Metropol), with capacity for 1,000 people, will host shows of all kinds.

There will also be a on-board brewery of the ship to supply beer to several bars, a first in the Asian cruise market, according to Adora, although it is not a new concept outside: Carnival Cruise Line also has a brewery on board its ship Carnival Vista. Finally, like any cruise ship, the Adora Magic City will have an area for children and teenagers with a water park with three slides, a virtual reality center and a “rope garden.”

The exterior and theme of the ship is related to the life and culture of the city of Shanghai and is inspired by the Dunhuang art mural, with the theme of the Silk Road, featuring flying celestial beings from Dunhuang and maidens. heavenly spreading flowers with Chinese aesthetics.

Right now the ship is undergoing the latest tests, focused on verifying key systems, such as the navigation system, propulsion system, fuel supply, ballast water treatment, maneuverability and navigation performance. In addition to docking tests at the dock.

As we mentioned before, the cruise will open international routes with Shanghai as its home port, operating routes from Japan and Southeast Asia and launching medium and long-haul routes such as the Maritime Silk Road. Together with the Mediterranea, which will also enter service this year, China has become the fifth country in the world, along with Italy, France, Germany and Finland, to actively build large cruise ships. Let us remember that Mitsubishi has undertaken several large cruise projects, although they have not turned out very well (economically speaking).

The United States has a stronghold in the cruise market, but China is convinced that it will be able to gain a foothold in the market. If aircraft carriers, large cruise ships and large liquefied natural gas transport vessels are known as the “three jewels” of the crown of the global shipbuilding industry, China is about to take them all.

