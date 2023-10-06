The economic effort that the Chinese Government is making to accelerate the development of its semiconductor industry is already giving results. Two of its largest investments came in 2014 and 2019, before technological war broke out which we are witnessing. In 2014, it injected about $19 billion into its chip industry, and in 2019 this figure increased to almost $27.5 billion. However, these investments pale in comparison to the last one he made.

And the Xi Jinping Administration revealed in September that it will invest $41 billion to give manufacturers of integrated circuits and lithography equipment the boost they need to manufacture their own cutting-edge chip production machines. During the last few weeks SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp), the largest Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, has attracted attention thanks to the milestone it has achieved by being able to manufacture a 7nm SoC, the Kirin 9000S of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, with lithography equipment that in principle is not designed to manufacture such advanced chips.

However, the undisputed protagonist of this article is not SMIC; It is SMEE (Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group). This public company designs and produces the most advanced chip manufacturing equipment in China, although so far its lithography machines only allow it manufacture 90nm integrated circuits. From a strictly technological point of view, these semiconductors are light years away from those produced by TSMC, Samsung or Intel, which are the largest chip manufacturers on the planet, using their most advanced integration technologies. However, the panorama is about to change.

SMEE just punched the table

The governments of China, the United States and their allies choose very well the moment in which they give visibility to their advertisements and the message they use. They are fully aware of how important tempo and pitch are, and they use them to their advantage. In this context, it is not surprising that just a month after the achievement shared by SMIC and Huawei has captured all the attention, and just at the moment in which the impact of this milestone begins to wane, another piece of news places the Chinese chip industry at the center of the debate.

SMEE’s SSA/800-10W equipment cannot compete with ASML’s best lithography machines, but it is a very important leap forward for China

Of course, it is fair to recognize that it is shocking news. And SMEE has announced that it will have ready its first lithography equipment developed with entirely Chinese technology and prepared to manufacture 28 nm chips before the end of 2023. Therefore, in no more than three months. This machine will be identified by the commercial designation SSA/800-10W, and although it cannot compete with the more advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (UVP) lithography equipment manufactured by the Dutch company ASML, its arrival represents a leap very important forward compared to the SSA600/20 machine, which is the most advanced it has right now (the one that allows manufacturing 90 nm chips, as I mentioned above).

SMEE wants to be the Chinese ASML. It is just what the Government led by Xi Jinping needs to protect the development of its semiconductor industry and the technological progress of its country. The step you are about to take is very relevant, but it is still difficult to predict when you will have a lithography machine with SVU technology. Its complexity is such that it is unlikely to be ready before the end of this decade, and we cannot ignore that ASML is going to deliver to one of its clients (presumably Intel, although it has not officially confirmed it) its first machine. high aperture UVE lithography, which is, in short, a second generation UVE lithography equipment. The fight between the alliance led by the US and China continues.

