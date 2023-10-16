China has its own alternative to the PC, server and data center processors made by Intel, AMD and other companies. Loongson is one of the few Chinese companies that can manufacture advanced microprocessors. In fact, at the beginning of this year it began the large-scale distribution of its 3C5000 chip, a general-purpose CPU with LoongArch microarchitecture implemented by this company on the MIPS architecture.

For China, Loongson processors are critical because it uses them for military applications, in addition to using them in other scenarios. So much so that its strategic value led it to prohibit its export to Russia in December 2022 despite the affinity that these two countries have from a dual economic and geostrategic perspective. Confirmation of this ban was made visible by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, and initially involved all chips with LoongArch microarchitecture designed and produced in China.

Loongson processors will help Russia withstand US sanctions

Until well into 2023, Loongson had managed to avoid US sanctions. His processors were becoming more capable, at least on paper. Its best asset is that the microarchitecture of these chips has been expressly designed by engineers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. To the do not use x86-64 or ARM architectures This company has been able to continue refining its designs without being conditioned by US sanctions.

Russian integrators Norsi-Trans and Promobit are the first to install Loongson processors in their equipment

However, Loongson has a weak point: during the design phase of its CPUs it uses American software that is subject to the sanctions that the Administration led by Joe Biden has deployed since last March. It is still unclear what impact this ban has had on Loongson’s processes, but the clues we have invite us to accept that his activity continues relatively normally. In fact, in a relatively unexpected turn of events, his CPU will finally arrive in Russia.

This has been confirmed by the Kommersant newspaper, a very reliable source of Russian origin that has also anticipated that at least they will be used by the Russian integrators Norsi-Trans and Promobit to develop desktop computers, servers and storage systems. According to Kommersant Norsi-Trans has already placed an order with Loongson of 100 processors belonging to the 5000 family, which is its most advanced series, as a first step, so presumably in the medium term it will buy many more.

The turnaround that China has just given is wonderful for Russia. Processors from Intel, AMD, NVIDIA and other companies aligned with the US-led alliance continue to arrive in Russia through parallel import routes that originate in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other related countries. Even so, maintaining a stable trade in semiconductors with China will allow Vladimir Putin’s Government to overcome the instability linked to parallel markets and strengthen its technology industry, which is one of the most damaged by the sanctions of the US and its allies.

More information: Kommersant

In Xataka: Russia doesn’t care about US sanctions: it plans to manufacture its own supercomputers with banned NVIDIA H100 chips