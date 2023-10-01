The great powers have not been amused that India has been the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon. Russia tried to take the credit from him, and ended up crashing his rocket. Now China denies that it landed there.

One month ago, India became the fourth country to land a rover on the Moon, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China. He was also the first to land at the South Pole, where everyone wants to go to find water. Now Voices come from China that claim that India did not land on the south pole of the Moon.

Ouyang Ziyuan, chief scientist of the first Chinese lunar mission, has given an interview to the Chinese media South China Mourning Post, which comes to us via The Byte.

In the interview, this scientific expert assures that India’s landing on the Moon “was not at the south pole, nor in the polar region of the south pole of the Moon, nor near the Antarctic polar region.”

Did India land on the south pole of the Moon?

No one until now had questioned the landing site of India’s Vikram module, neither the United States nor Russia. Or perhaps it is that there is no consensus on what is considered the “lunar south pole.”

It is an important distinction, because it seems that everyone wants to hang the label of “first country to land on the south pole of the Moon.”

Following the takeoff of the Indian Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, Russia hastily launched a rocket to try to get ahead of India on landing at the south pole, for a few days. It didn’t go well, and the rocket crashed into the surface.

With a low-cost mission and a slower, but safer journey, India landed its Vikram module on August 23deploying the Pragyan rover:

Unfortunately, with the arrival of lunar night and temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius below zero, the Indian rover shows no signs of life, and it is feared that it has been disabled. But the milestone of landing and exploring the Moon has already been successfully completed. It’s what was wanted.

China is sure that India has not landed at China’s south pole. It seems that they want to hang the medal on themselves, with the Chang’e-7 mission, which will reach the lunar south pole in 2026. Or did India really deviate more than necessary during the landing? We’ll see what the United States and Russia say…