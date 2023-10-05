Chile’s Constitutional Council, the body tasked with writing the country’s new Constitution and which is dominated by right-wing political parties, approved on Wednesday a draft text that many observers say is dominated by conservative principles and ideologies, and which if approved could be moved even further to the right than the current Chilean Constitution, which was established in 1980 by the regime of dictator Augusto Pinochet (but then amended many times).

The text is not yet definitive and in the next few days it will undergo a process of revision and modification, and in December it will be subjected to a referendum by the population. Among other things it provides for a reduction of the right to strike, a limitation of the extension of the welfare state and the explicit establishment of a private pension, healthcare and education system and the “protection of the life of those about to be born”, a formula that according to some activists it could allow a further limitation of the right to abortion, which is already possible only in case of risk to the mother’s health, rape and serious fetal malformations.

The draft Constitution will now have to undergo some formal steps, including a review by an expert commission made up of representatives of the Chilean parliament who will have the task of proposing changes to the text. On December 12, it will then be put to the popular vote, and all the polls say it will be rejected: according to a recent survey, 54 percent of Chileans say they will vote against it, and only 24 percent are in favor.

If the polls are confirmed, it would be the second draft of the Constitution rejected in two years, and it would be a good demonstration of the extreme polarization that Chile’s politics and society are experiencing in recent years.

In recent years, Chileans have first rejected a proposed Constitution moved to the left, and in all likelihood in December they will reject a proposed Constitution moved to the right. The left-wing Chilean president Gabriel Boric has already said that in case of rejection he will not restart a third constituent process, and this means that Chile will remain with the 1980 Constitution wanted by Pinochet, which despite dozens of amendments made over the years still has a decidedly conservative structure.

The process of writing a new Constitution was born from the enormous social protests that took place in 2019 in Chile, and which led in 2021 to the election of the Constitutional Convention, a body responsible for writing a new text composed of 155 people, of which the half women. In 2022 the text was publicly presented to the population: it was one of the most progressive and feminist Constitutions in the world. But in September 2022 it was put to a referendum and was decisively rejected, with 62 percent voting against.

At that point, President Boric restarted the process of drafting a completely new text, this time with different rules: among other things, the 155-member Constitutional Convention was transformed into a 50-member Constitutional Council, whose office would be always elective.

The elections for the new Constitutional Council were held in May this year and were a disaster for the left and for Boric: of the 50 seats available, the far-right Republican Party obtained 22, and another 11 were obtained by Chile Vamos, a coalition of the traditional right. The center-left has just 17 seats left.

A first version of the new constitutional text was then written by the expert Commission, the one appointed by parliament, and then passed to the Constitutional Council for a more detailed draft. With this right-wing majority, the Council modified the text of the new Constitution to move it decidedly to the right both from the point of view of the limitation of civil rights and from the economic point of view. The bulk of the new Constitution was approved by a majority of the right, without attempting an agreement with the 17 centre-left councillors.

It is likely that the text will undergo further changes in the coming weeks, and will then have to be approved by a series of commissions, many of which are dominated by the right anyway. At the beginning of November the text will be formally presented to the citizens, and within a month it will be subjected to a referendum.

Danilo Herrera, a Chilean political scientist, told the Financial Times: “The result was exactly the same: last year’s Constitution was a left-wing identity document and this year’s is a right-wing identity document.”

Although the text of the draft is not yet public, various rumors have appeared in the media and are being talked about quite widely in Chile. Some elements are subtle but could be decisive for the precedent they create, experts say. For example, the initial text of the Constitution said in Article 1: “Chile is constituted as a social and democratic state governed by law.” The Council instead moved this sentence to article two and changed it to: “The State of Chile is social and democratic by law.” According to some experts, the elimination of the term “welfare state” could lead to a decrease in public services and an expansion of the private sector.

The Republican Party, the far right, has already started a broad referendum campaign for the approval of the text, even if there is a lot of skepticism about its chances of success. President Boric, a leftist, has not yet expressed explicit opinions on the new Constitution, probably because he is waiting for the definitive text.