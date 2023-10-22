They call it “blue gold” and although the name may lead us to think of fantasy jewelry, it is actually a nod to the enormous value, both economic and practical, of a metal that has been well known for years in technology: cobalt. Although it is not as popular as coltan, the reality is that both are essential for the production of many of the electronic devices that we use daily. And that, of course, makes it a coveted resource in the industry.

Chile knows this and already looks at its deposits with special interest.

What is this “blue gold” thing? A nickname with which cobalt is usually designated. He’s not the only one who uses it. Over the years we have used that same expression to also refer to the ultramarine blue extracted from lapis lazuli and even to water or lavender, but it is still appropriate when we talk about cobalt, both for its hue and for its value for the industry.

We have already talked to you about its peculiarities on occasion. Cobalt is a ferromagnetic metal, endowed with magnetic properties similar to those of iron and resistant to wear and corrosion even under elevated temperatures. It is not its only virtue. Usually associated with the extraction of copper and nickel, it withstands tension in a way similar to that of iron and offers a range of applications ranging from the healthcare sector to the manufacture of batteries, which gives it special relevance in the midst of the transition towards electric mobility.

Where does it come from? “Cobalt is a rare element with a frequency of 0.004% in the Earth’s crust, which places it in thirtieth place on the list of elements ordered by frequency. It is present in many minerals, but usually in small quantities,” explains the Institut für Seltene Erden und Metalle AG. Its global reserves are around seven million tons, of which around half are located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Statista tables clearly show the weight of the African country on the global mining map of “blue gold”: its estimated production in cobalt mines in 2022 amounted to 130,000 metric tons, well above the second, third and fourth nations in the list, positions occupied by Indonesia (10,000), Russia (8,900) and Australia (5,900). The Congo accounted for more than two-thirds of global production. There are estimates that raise its production in 2022 to 145,000 tons.

And what is your market like? Statista estimates that in 2021 the cobalt market reached a global value of 8,572.5 million dollars and anticipated notable growth throughout the decade, an increase that would allow it to go from 10,830 million in 2023 to almost 24,900 in 2030. Not all projections coincide. That of Strait Research, for example, is substantially lower ($19.47 billion in 2030), but it also foresees considerable growth in the size of the global market in the medium term: 123% between 2021 and 2030.

At the beginning of the decade, the European Union estimated that in 2030 it would need five times more cobalt and by 2050 that urgency would have increased about 15 times. The key: the need for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage. The OEC (Observatory of Economic Complexity) shows, however, that the main importer of “blue gold” is China, with a demand much higher than that of Japan, Germany or the United States.





And what is the role of Chile? Chile has been aware of the potential of its cobalt mining for years. In 2018, the Production Promotion Corporation (Corfo) and the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) commissioned a study to assess the resources available in the north and center of the country and that same year, its interesting economic potential was already noted. even in the most pessimistic scenarios. That this interest has not waned is demonstrated by a project by the Andrés Bello University (UNAB) and the University of Chile that aims to make Chile the second largest producer of “blue gold” worldwide.

“Just by extracting the cobalt that is in the tailings, Chile could displace Indonesia, becoming the second largest producer in the world,” Pilar Parada, director of the UNAB Systems Biotechnology Center, explains to América Economía. Its focus is on the mineral particles carried by water in mining operations and which can be used. Thanks to the use of these tailings, Chile estimates that it has the potential to produce nearly 15,000 tons of cobalt per year. If primary exploitation were also added, directly from copper and cobalt deposits, it could rise to 25,000 tons.

And how do you plan to do it? The National Research and Development Agency of Chile (ANID) has decided to award UNAB and the University of Chile a scientific project precisely to produce around 15,000 tons of cobalt per year. Their proposal involves using biotechnology to reprocess mining tailings and recover discarded cobalt, which, they emphasize, would allow it to be obtained in a “cleaner way, with less environmental impact and lower production costs.” Its promoters assure that the environmental risk that these mining washing areas currently represent could also be reduced: today 86% would be abandoned or inactive.

“Advancing the path towards a ‘green cobalt’ represents not only an economic opportunity, but a bold step towards a cleaner and socially responsible future, where prosperity merges with environmental protection,” says Parada, project director, to The Third. The researcher assures that during the process, bacteria are used to remove pyrite, a mineral that oxidizes when it comes into contact with rain or air and ends up contaminating groundwater or crop fields. Today it is estimated that there are 764 tailings deposits in Chile. The most promising are located in Atacama and Coquimbo.

Images: University of Alberta and Visual Capitalist

