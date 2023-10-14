The defender expressed maximum confidence in the new coach and the young defenders: “Sticks already among the best in the world, Scalvini also has great potential”

A career given to the national team and now, on the other side of the world, advice sent to the new interpreters. This is Giorgio Chiellini, who watches Luciano Spalletti’s new Italy with interest, stating that he trusts the former Napoli coach almost blindly. The former Juventus defender, now at Los Angeles FC, spoke about it in an interview with Planetwin365.news.

THE RIGHT MAN: “I believe that Spalletti has the potential to open a new cycle in the national team, I have no doubt that he is the right coach. He has done well wherever he has gone and I see this as almost a culmination of his great career. Then c ‘It must be said that the national team already has a good base with great prospects, because there are many good young people who could reach full maturity in the next two/four years.’ And linking up to the youth issue, Giorgio spoke about the new generation of Azzurri defenders: “There is a whole generation that in 2026 and 2028 will have many matches for the national team and experience as a leader. Like Alessandro (Bastoni, ed.) I know him well, he is one of the strongest central defenders around and for me he is among the best in the world. I also met Giorgio (Scalvini, ed.) and he seemed like a boy with great potential. The more they play together, the better it will be” .