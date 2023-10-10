Giorgio Chiellini, former Juventus footballer, had his say on the Juventus team, also speaking about the Scudetto.

Giorgio Chielliniformer footballer of Juventus, he told RadioBianconera. Here are his words: “However, I manage to watch almost all of Juve’s matches. In Los Angeles they broadcast them in the late morning and on Saturday I saw the entire derby. Bremer’s turban? He has evolved compared to me, turban and patch together. I’m happy for Gleison, I did mine. I don’t like comparisons, both he and Gatti have to make their own history, they can become two great defenders for Juventus. In them I see many characteristics of strong players, they need to grow further.

In the first year with Conte, Juventus was experiencing a situation similar to that of today, it was a period of full reconstruction. With Conte we started to believe we could win during the season, but initially we drew a lot. We were still struggling in January and February, then the others gave us hope and we found a solution, which gave us the strength not to give up. I remember that we almost always played after the others and we played important matches even at -7 from Milan and there a team that wasn’t mentally strong would have suffered a collapse.

I have always been a realist, I would take small steps. This year Inter are the favorites by distance, Juventus must continue like this. He only had one misstep, but in any case 17 points in 8 games isn’t that bad. He has to stay back there, then we’ll see.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 9 – 6.48pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED