After 14 consecutive defeats, the Bears – honoring the legend Dick Butkus who passed away just yesterday – overwhelm the Commanders 40-20, angering the former NFL star, among the owners of the franchise

Hear, hear: The Chicago Bears win a game. It hasn’t happened since October 24, 2022, they had lost 14 in a row. They surprisingly won 40-20 on Thursday Night which opened the fifth NFL day by conquering Washington, humiliating the superficial Commanders. Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who would likely have been fired in the event of another knockout, saves his job. Coach Rivera risks it now in the capital, after the disconcerting performance of his boys. How quickly things change in the NFL…

Receiver DJ Moore is the man of the match. He closed it with 230 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns, even. To clarify: Justin Fields, his quarterback, throws just 15/29 overall and only another 52 yards to different targets. In short, he did everything, or almost everything, leading the Bears’ attack. Whose offensive line showed progress and pride. Like the defense, disastrous so far, which ended with 5 sacks and an interception against Sam Howell, the opposing quarterback.

Of course, Washington made a big deal. Setting the alarm late, for the second half, after the embarrassing 3-27 of the first, in which he had no hand. And she then failed to recover, returning at most to only -10 points, thanks to Rivera’s antiquated way of coaching, annoying due to slowness and anachronism. The enraged crowd protested the home team noisily after the first 30 minutes. The Commanders have a 2-3 record, honestly this is not the version that can aspire to a playoff spot, looking ahead. Magic Johnson, in the stands at FedEx Field, a minority shareholder of the new Commanders ownership, certainly did not have the opportunity to show his classic smile.

The Bears dedicate the victory to Dick Butkus, 80-year-old legendary former Chicago super linebacker from 1965 to 1973, who has just passed away. They exhibit a performance of character, they take advantage of the sprint start to take a minimum of pressure off themselves and this time they don’t collapse at distance as they did against Denver in the previous match. Immediately a couple of tries on the Fields-Moore axis for the provisional 17-0. Moore already shows 137 yards and 2 tries after just 15′. Then Fields triggers tight end Kmet to make it 27-3 before halftime. Washington returns to the gridiron finally aggressive and no longer dormant, but it is too little too late. Howell finds Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel in the end zone reducing the gap to 20-30, but it’s an illusion. There is no comeback to be made. In fact, Washington kicker Joey Slye frustrates any desire for a comeback by the Commanders by missing a certainly not impossible field goal from 46 yards. And Moore puts the icing on the cake on his magical night with the game-clinching 56-yard catch. Chicago breathes with relief, Washington ends up in trouble.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 08:12)

