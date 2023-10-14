Thus the influencer on matters: “If I have the possibility of not doing the washing machines and I have someone who does them for me, why should I learn?”

During a Q&A given to his followers on Instagram, Chiara Nastiinfluencer and wife of Mattia Zaccagni, responded to a fan who asked her whether or not she does washing machines: “Can I be more than honest? I’ve never liked doing them, I’ve never done any household chores in my life , let alone washing machines. If I have the opportunity not to do it and I have someone who does it for me, why should I learn?”.

October 13 – 10.48am

