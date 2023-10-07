Lady Zaccagni’s message on social media: “If you want to insult me, make it small, because no one reads all those lines. Be brief”

Through a story on his Instagram profile, Chiara NastiMattia Zaccagni’s partner, addressed this message to her haters on social media: “I’m seeing a few comments under my photos and I see how much people try to write treatises on me: I also lose concentration. If you want to insult me, make it small, because no one reads all those lines. Be brief in insulting me. Then also about my being a mother, I will tell you a secret: I am a perfect mother.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 09:44)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED